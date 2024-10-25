Best Apple Deals of the Week: M2 MacBook Air Gets Massive $299 Discount Alongside AirPods 4 and Apple Pencil Pro Sales

by

This week we saw big discounts on a few Apple devices and related accessories, including a new record low price on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. You'll also find great deals on Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and more below.

Apple Accessories

apple pencil pro blue

  • What's the deal? Save on Apple's first party accessories
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$35 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $93.99

$39 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $259.99

$50 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $298.99

$11 OFF
2-meter MagSafe Charger for $38.00

This week we tracked a few deals on Apple's Magic Keyboards for iPad, Apple Pencil Pro, AirTag, and the new MagSafe Charger. Some of the most notable discounts include the Apple Pencil Pro which was at $94.99 and has since dropped another $1 to sit just $4 above its all-time low price, plus up to $50 off the M4 Magic Keyboards.

Additionally, you can find some big discounts on Apple's official Silicone and Clear Cases for the iPhone 16 at Woot. There's a large selection of these cases down to $34.99 right now, and you can take an additional $10 off with the coupon code APPLEWELCOME through the end of today, Friday, October 25.

M2 MacBook Air

m2 macbook air blue

  • What's the deal? Take $299 off M2 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$299 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $699.99

$249 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $949.99

One of the most notable deals of the week was on the 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, available for just $699.99, down from $999.00, and this sale has since expanded to include more colors. Overall, this is a new record low price on the previous generation MacBook Air, and the 512GB model is seeing a similarly steep discount on Amazon.

AirPods

airpods 4 blue

  • What's the deal? Take $10 off AirPods 4
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$10 OFF
AirPods 4 for $119.00

$10 OFF
AirPods 4 (ANC) for $168.99

Amazon took $10 off both models of the AirPods 4 this week, starting at $119.00 for the base model without Active Noise Cancellation. Both deals are still available to purchase today, and right now only Amazon has the discounts.

Apple Watch

apple watch series 10 blue

  • What's the deal? Take up to $33 off Apple Watch Series 10
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$33 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm GPS) for $365.28

$30 OFF
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm GPS) for $399.00

Amazon hosted a few low prices on the Apple Watch Series 10 this week, with solid markdowns on both the 42mm and 46mm GPS models still available. This includes the 42mm GPS model for the all-time low price of $365.28 in Rose Gold Aluminum, down from $399.00.

Samsung

samsung week sale blue

  • What's the deal? Find sitewide deals during Samsung's week-long event
  • Where can I get it? Samsung

  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

SITEWIDE DEALS
Samsung Week Discount Event

Samsung's new discount event features deals on TVs, smartphones, monitors and memory, wearables, appliances, and more. One of the most notable offers during this sale is a bundle deal with Samsung's TVs and monitors. When you purchase select gaming monitors at the same time as one of Samsung's OLED S95D TVs, you can save up to $1,075 on your entire order.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

