Best Apple Deals of the Week: M2 MacBook Air Gets Massive $299 Discount Alongside AirPods 4 and Apple Pencil Pro Sales

This week we saw big discounts on a few Apple devices and related accessories, including a new record low price on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. You'll also find great deals on Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and more below.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple Accessories

What's the deal? Save on Apple's first party accessories

Save on Apple's first party accessories Where can I get it? Amazon



Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

This week we tracked a few deals on Apple's Magic Keyboards for iPad, Apple Pencil Pro, AirTag, and the new MagSafe Charger. Some of the most notable discounts include the Apple Pencil Pro which was at $94.99 and has since dropped another $1 to sit just $4 above its all-time low price, plus up to $50 off the M4 Magic Keyboards.

Additionally, you can find some big discounts on Apple's official Silicone and Clear Cases for the iPhone 16 at Woot. There's a large selection of these cases down to $34.99 right now, and you can take an additional $10 off with the coupon code APPLEWELCOME through the end of today, Friday, October 25.



M2 MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $299 off M2 MacBook Air

Take $299 off M2 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon



Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

One of the most notable deals of the week was on the 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, available for just $699.99, down from $999.00, and this sale has since expanded to include more colors. Overall, this is a new record low price on the previous generation MacBook Air, and the 512GB model is seeing a similarly steep discount on Amazon.



AirPods

What's the deal? Take $10 off AirPods 4

Take $10 off AirPods 4 Where can I get it? Amazon



Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon took $10 off both models of the AirPods 4 this week, starting at $119.00 for the base model without Active Noise Cancellation. Both deals are still available to purchase today, and right now only Amazon has the discounts.



Apple Watch

What's the deal? Take up to $33 off Apple Watch Series 10

Take up to $33 off Apple Watch Series 10 Where can I get it? Amazon



Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon hosted a few low prices on the Apple Watch Series 10 this week, with solid markdowns on both the 42mm and 46mm GPS models still available. This includes the 42mm GPS model for the all-time low price of $365.28 in Rose Gold Aluminum, down from $399.00.



Samsung

What's the deal? Find sitewide deals during Samsung's week-long event

Find sitewide deals during Samsung's week-long event Where can I get it? Samsung



Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung's new discount event features deals on TVs, smartphones, monitors and memory, wearables, appliances, and more. One of the most notable offers during this sale is a bundle deal with Samsung's TVs and monitors. When you purchase select gaming monitors at the same time as one of Samsung's OLED S95D TVs, you can save up to $1,075 on your entire order.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

Interested in hearing more about top deals as we head into the holidays? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!