Get the Apple Pencil Pro for $94.99 on Amazon, Plus Low Prices on Magic Keyboards, AirTag, and More

Amazon this week has a few solid deals on popular Apple accessories, including the Apple Pencil Pro, M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboards, AirTag, and MagSafe Charger.

Apple Pencil

Starting with the Apple Pencil Pro, you can get this accessory for $94.99, down from $129.00. Although this is not an all-time low price, it's just $5 higher compared to that record low Prime Day price we saw earlier in the month. Amazon also has the USB-C Apple Pencil available for $69.00, down from $79.00.

Magic Keyboard

Moving to the new 2024 Magic Keyboards, you can get the 11-inch model in Black for $259.99, down from $299.00. This is a new all-time low price on this version of the accessory, and it beats the Prime Day price by about $10.

Amazon also has the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard on sale, available for $299.99 in both colors, down from $349.00. This is another record low price on the Magic Keyboard, and you'll find similar delivery estimates of late October for this model.

MagSafe Charger

Amazon introduced a few deals on Apple's new lineup of MagSafe Chargers earlier in the month, and one discount is still around. This week, you can get 2-meter model for $39.00, down from $49.00.

The new MagSafe Chargers provide overall faster charging speeds with compatible iPhone models. When paired with a 30W power adapter, iPhone 16 models can charge at up to 25W wirelessly over MagSafe, which is 10W faster than a regular non-MagSafe Qi2 wireless charger.



AirTag

Finally, Amazon has both the AirTag 1 Pack and 4 Pack on sale this week at solid second-best prices. You can get the 1 Pack for $24.99 and the 4 Pack for $79.98.

