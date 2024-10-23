Get Apple's M2 MacBook Air for Just $699.99 on Amazon, Plus All-Time Low on M3 Model

Amazon today has introduced a steep new discount on the previous generation 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, available for just $699.99 with the use of an on-page coupon. We're also tracking a match of the best price ever seen on the newer 13-inch M3 MacBook Air below.



13-Inch M2 MacBook Air

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the M2 MacBook Air, Amazon is offering up to $299 off both models of the 2022 notebook. Prices start at $699.99 for the 256GB M2 MacBook Air in one color, and increase to $949.99 for the 512GB MacBook Air in two colors. In regards to the former model, this is a new all-time low price on the notebook and a great entry-level price point for anyone looking for a cheap MacBook.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

13-Inch M3 MacBook Air

For the newer models, you can get the 256GB 13-inch M3 MacBook Air for $849.99 in two colors, down from $1,099.00. This is a match of the record low price on this model of the M3 MacBook Air, and for the Starlight color Amazon provides an estimated delivery date of October 28.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.