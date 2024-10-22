Samsung Kicks Off Week-Long Sale With Big Discounts on Monitors and TVs

Samsung has begun a new week-long savings event, and it includes discounts on TVs, smartphones, monitors and memory, wearables, appliances, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

One of the most notable offers during this sale is a bundle deal with Samsung's TVs and monitors. When you purchase select gaming monitors at the same time as one of Samsung's OLED S95D TVs, you can save up to $1,075 on your entire order.

Samsung is also offering the 27-inch Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor for free ($229.99 value) when you purchase select gaming monitors. You can find a collection of the monitors on sale during Samsung Week below, as well as a few TVs and Galaxy devices.



Monitors and Storage

TVs

Galaxy Products

