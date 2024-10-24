Apple Watch Series 10 Drops to New Record Low Prices on Amazon

Amazon today has the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 for the new all-time low price of $366.28, down from $399.00. This sale is only available in the Rose Gold Aluminum model, and Amazon provides an expected delivery date of October 28 for most United States residences.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple just launched the Series 10 models in September, so we haven't tracked particularly steep discounts as of yet, making this $32 markdown notable. There are also a few solid second-best prices on other 42mm GPS colors, like the Jet Black at $370.00.

Secondly, the 46mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 has hit $399.00 in multiple colors, down from $429.00. Specifically, you can get this record low price in Rose Gold Aluminum (both S/M and M/L sizes) and Silver Aluminum (same size options).

