AirPods 4 Drop to $119 on Amazon, Plus Record Low Prices on iPhone 16 Cases

Today we're tracking two separate sales across Amazon and Woot, with big discounts on AirPods 4 and Apple's MagSafe cases for iPhone 16.



AirPods 4

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with AirPods, Amazon has the AirPods 4 for $119.00, down from $129.00. This is the base model without Active Noise Cancellation, and Amazon's price today is just $1 off from the all-time low price on this model.

Amazon also has the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation for $168.99, down from $179.00. Similar to the previous model, this is just about $1 away from the record low price on this version of the AirPods 4, making today's sale a solid second-best price for anyone shopping for AirPods this week.



iPhone 16 Cases

Over at Woot, you can get all-time low prices on Silicone and Clear Cases for the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Woot has a large selection of these down to $34.99 right now, and you can take an additional $10 off with the coupon code APPLEWELCOME through Friday, October 25.

These cases are in new condition and come with a one year Apple manufacturer limited warranty. There are multiple colors on sale for each model, including Denim, Black, Lake Green, Fuchsia, and more.

