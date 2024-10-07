New Report Reveals When to Expect the AirTag 2

Apple released the AirTag in April 2021, so it is now three and a half years old. While the AirTag has not received any hardware updates since then, a new version of the item tracking accessory is in development, according to a recent report.



Below, we recap rumors about a second-generation AirTag.



Timing

A new AirTag is one of many new products that Apple aims to announce in the first half of 2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

From his Power On newsletter on Sunday:

I expect Apple to kick off 2025 with several other new devices in the first half of the year: - 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with M4 (J613 and J615).

- Revamped iPhone SE (V59).

- Refreshed 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models (J607 and J637).

- New Magic Keyboards for the updated iPad Air line (R307 and R308).

- An upgraded AirTag item finder accessory (B589).

He did not provide any specific details about the new AirTag in the newsletter.

In October 2023, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said mass production of the second-generation AirTag had been postponed from the fourth quarter of 2024 until some point in 2025, but he did not provide a reason for the apparent change in plans. Kuo and Gurman are thus in agreement that a new AirTag is coming next year.



Features

Gurman previously said the new AirTag would feature an upgraded chip with improved location tracking. If so, the AirTag could be updated with the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip that debuted in all iPhone 15 models last year.

Kuo believes the new AirTag will have some kind of integration with Apple's Vision Pro headset, but he has not shared any specific details.

No design changes have been rumored for the AirTag so far. Read our AirTag 2 guide for more.