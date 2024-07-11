Refurbished USB-C Apple Pencil Now Available in U.S. and Canada

The USB-C Apple Pencil that was launched in November 2023 is now available from the Apple Refurbished Store in the United States and Canada at a discount. Refurbished USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌ models are available for $69 in the U.S., which is $10 off of the standard $79 price. In Canada, the refurbished USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌ is available for $89, down from $109.



Apple first began offering refurbished versions of the USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌ earlier this week, but the discounted device was limited to European countries like Austria, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK. It has now expanded to additional countries.

The USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌ was introduced in October 2023, shipping out to customers in November. It is similar in design to the ‌Apple Pencil‌ 2, but it has a sliding cap with a USB-C port for charging because it is unable to charge magnetically.

To keep the price low, Apple did not include features like Double Tap and pressure sensitivity in the USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌, but it does support tilt functionality and ‌Apple Pencil‌ hover. As for compatibility, it works with USB-C iPads that run iOS 17.1 or later.

Apple says that refurbished products like the USB-C ‌Apple Pencil‌ undergo fully functionality testing, as well as cleaning and repackaging. Refurbished ‌Apple Pencil‌ USB-C models include the same one-year limited warranty as new models.