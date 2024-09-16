Apple Releases HomePod Software 18
Alongside iOS 18 and iPadOS 18, Apple today released new HomePod Software 18 that's designed for the HomePod and HomePod mini.
The HomePod Software 18 adds the option to choose a Home Hub rather than having HomeKit select one automatically, a useful feature for people with multiple HomePods and Apple TV models.
There is a new SharePlay feature, allowing multiple people to share control of what's playing on a HomePod through Apple Music. To use the feature, bring an iPhone close to another iPhone to add songs to a playlist and control playback.
AirPlay now supports Spatial Audio, providing an immersive audio experience with Dolby Atmos when using AirPlay to stream audio from an iPhone or iPad to the HomePod. Apple's release notes:
Software version 18 introduces SharePlay so you can share control of your Apple Music playlist on iPhone or iPad and guests can contribute to what’s playing on HomePod. This update also includes bug fixes and stability improvements.
HomePod software is installed automatically on the HomePod unless the feature is disabled, but the HomePod can also be manually updated in the Home app by tapping on the More button, choosing Home Settings, and then selecting the Software Update option.
