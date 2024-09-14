Top Stories: Apple Event Recap With iPhone 16 and 16 Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and More

One of the busiest weeks of the year for Apple news has drawn to a close following Monday's event that saw the unveiling of new iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods models and Friday's start of iPhone pre-orders in dozens of countries around the world.

Read on below for the biggest announcements of this week as we take a brief break ahead of a flood of software updates early next week and all of the new hardware making its way into customers' hands a few days later!

Everything Apple Announced at Monday's Event in 13 Minutes

Apple's "It's Glowtime" event on Monday was a ~100-minute whirlwind of announcements, but we've condensed it down to a 13-minute highlight reel to give you a quick way to catch up on everything.

We've also pulled together all of our news coverage from the big day in one place, so make sure to check it out and read up on your favorite Apple products that got some fresh updates.

Apple Announces iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with Larger Displays, New Camera Control, and More

Apple on Monday announced the iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max—its latest flagship smartphones—featuring larger displays, an all-new Camera Control button, and the A18 Pro chip.

iphone 16 pro colors 1
The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ has a 6.3-inch display, while the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max features a 6.9-inch display—the biggest iPhone display ever. The borders around the display are the thinnest of any Apple device, while the titanium frame now features a new blasted finish and comes in a refreshed selection of color options: a darker Black Titanium, brighter White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and a new Desert Titanium.

Apple Announces iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus With Action Button, Camera Control, and More

Apple also announced the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 and 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus, with a key new feature being the Camera Control on the side of the devices. As rumored, the Camera Control is positioned below the power button, and you can control various features in the Camera app by pressing or swiping on it.

iphone 16 lineup colors
Other features include the Action button introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro models last year, a "big boost" in battery life, brighter and more durable screens, Wi-Fi 7 support, and an A18 chip with up to a twice as fast 16-core Neural Engine for Apple Intelligence. The devices have color-infused back glass, with vibrant Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, and Black finishes available.

Apple Announces Thinner Apple Watch Series 10 With Bigger Screen Than Ultra

Apple at its event announced the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a wide-angle OLED display that is larger than the Apple Watch Ultra's, with the company describing the new Series 10 as the "biggest display and thinnest design ever."

Apple Watch Series 10 lineup 240909 feature
The Series 10 is 9.7 mm thick, which is nearly 10% thinner than Series 9, and it weighs 20% less than the Stainless Steel Series 9. The Aluminum cases also weigh up to 10% less, while the Series 10 also comes in Grade 5 titanium, replacing stainless steel.

While we didn't get updated Apple Watch Ultra or Apple Watch SE models, we did get a new black finish for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, as well as an Apple Watch Hermès Ultra 2. Apple also introduced a new Titanium Milanese Loop for both colors of the Ultra.

Apple Unveils AirPods 4 With Two Models Featuring Improved Fit, USB-C, and More

As expected, Apple introduced two AirPods 4 models on Monday, a base model at $129 to replace the AirPods 2 and a higher-end model with Active Noise Cancellation and a case that supports wireless charging and features a speaker for Find My capabilities.

airpods 4 blue
Apple also revealed updated AirPods Max headphones at the event, but the only changes are new colors and a move from Lightning to USB-C for charging and connectivity. No other hardware updates are included.

iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11 and More Launching on September 16

With all of Apple's new hardware set to become available on Friday, September 20, the company is sticking to tradition and releasing its major new operating system versions a few days earlier.

iOS 18 on iPhone Feature
iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and more will all be available on Monday, September 16. It's important to note, however, that Apple Intelligence features will not be coming in this round of updates and will instead start rolling out in follow-on updates likely targeted for late October.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

