AirPods Max 2: What Rumors Say Ahead of the Apple Event Next Month

by

It has been nearly four years since Apple released the AirPods Max, so an update to the over-ear headphones is highly anticipated.

Airpods Max Feature Blue
Below, we recap the latest rumors about the AirPods Max.

As a refresher, Apple released the AirPods Max in December 2020, after announcing them in a press release shared on the Apple Newsroom website. The headphones have not received any hardware upgrades since, leading some customers to hold off on their purchase and hope that Apple will eventually release AirPods Max 2.

Unfortunately, rumors suggest that AirPods Max 2 are not coming any time soon, with only minor revisions expected for the headphones later this year.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple is planning to update the AirPods Max in late 2024 with a USB-C charging port, instead of the current Lightning port, and he said new color options are also a possibility for the headphones. Beyond that, Gurman said Apple is planning no other changes for the revised AirPods Max, to the point that he expects the updated headphones to still be considered first-generation AirPods Max.

If the information shared by Gurman is accurate, that means the AirPods Max would not be updated with the H2 chip that debuted in the second-generation AirPods Pro a few years ago. As a result, the AirPods Max would miss out on Adaptive Audio features, along with longer battery life afforded by the H2 chip's increased power efficiency.

In the event Apple ever does release AirPods Max 2, plausible upgrades include the H2 chip, longer battery life, improved active noise cancellation, a U2 chip with support for Precision Finding in the Find My app, Bluetooth 5.3, and a redesigned carrying case.

Gurman said the AirPods Max would be updated in late 2024, but it is unclear exactly when. Apple recently announced that it will be holding a media event on September 9, where it is expected to unveil fourth-generation AirPods alongside new iPhones and Apple Watches, but it is unclear if the revised AirPods Max will also be introduced then.

AirPods Max are regularly $549 in the U.S., but Amazon has the headphones on sale for $399 in all color options, including Green, Pink, Silver, Sky Blue, and Space Gray.

Related Roundup: AirPods Max
Buyer's Guide: AirPods Max (Caution)
Related Forum: AirPods

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Event Announced for September 9: 'It's Glowtime'

Monday August 26, 2024 9:01 am PDT by
Apple today announced plans to hold its annual iPhone-centric event on Monday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The event is set to start at 10:00 a.m., and select members of the media have been invited to attend. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. This year's event will see Apple unveil the iPhone 16 lineup, new Apple Watch models, and...
Read Full Article293 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Likely to Launch on September 20 With These New Features

Monday August 26, 2024 2:56 am PDT by
Apple is likely to launch its new iPhone 16 lineup in stores on Friday, September 20, and the company has Apple already sent out media invites for its iPhone announcement on Monday, with the tagline "It's Glowtime." Apple plans to introduce the iPhone 16 models, along with the next-generation Apple Watch models, as well as new AirPods. iPhone 16: What to Expect The iPhone 16 series is...
Read Full Article74 comments
M4 Mac mini Black Ortho Cooler

Apple Testing Four New M4 Macs Ahead of Fall Launch

Friday August 23, 2024 12:02 pm PDT by
Apple has ramped up testing of four new Mac models equipped with an M4 chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is planning to refresh the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac with M4 chips this year, and we could see the new models sometime in October. The four machines have base-level M4 chips, according to developer logs. Three of the Macs have a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The...
Read Full Article276 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2

Apple Expected to Debut iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, and AirPods 4 on September 10

Friday August 23, 2024 11:28 am PDT by
Apple plans to hold an event to introduce the iPhone 16 models, the next-generation Apple Watch models, and new AirPods on Tuesday, September 10, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. After the September 10 unveiling, the devices will launch on Friday, September 20. With that timeline, we can expect new software like iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia to come out a few days ahead of the September 20...
Read Full Article109 comments
meta quest 3

Meta Cancels High-End Mixed Reality Headset After Apple Vision Pro Struggles

Friday August 23, 2024 10:49 am PDT by
Meta has canceled work on a high-end mixed reality headset that it was developing to compete with the Apple Vision Pro, reports The Information. Meta this week told employees to quit working on the device following a product review meeting that involved Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The now-canceled device was slated for launch in 2027, and it was meant to be equipped with high-resolution micro...
Read Full Article219 comments