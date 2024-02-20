AirPods Max 2 Could Miss Out on Adaptive Audio Features
The second-generation AirPods Max could miss out on Adaptive Audio, according to a rumor coming out of Asia.
The rumor comes from Weibo user "Instant Digital," who claims that while new AirPods Max will "definitely" come out this year, the only change will be a USB-C port. The headphones will apparently continue to forgo Adaptive Audio due to the presence of an older processor.
Adaptive Audio encompasses three features: Adaptive Noise Control, Personalized Volume, and Conversation Awareness. Adaptive Noise Control blends Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode to adjust the level of noise control based on the changing noise conditions in your environment, Personalized Volume adjusts the media volume based on environmental conditions and volume preferences, and Conversation Awareness lowers media volume and enhances voices in front of you.
The features are exclusive to the second-generation AirPods Pro because they require the H2 chip's processing power. The first-generation AirPods Max feature the H1 chip and did not gain Adaptive Audio via a software update as a result. Multiple rumors suggest that the only notable improvement offered by the second-generation AirPods Max will be a USB-C port instead of Lightning for charging and wired audio playback, potentially alongside some new color options, meaning that the H2 chip will continue to be absent.
Despite the AirPods Max's $549 price point, the second-generation AirPods Pro might still offer superior hardware and software than their over-ear sibling, touting features such as the H2 chip, Bluetooth 5.3, Adaptive Audio, improved Active Noise Cancellation, skin-detect sensors, sweat and water resistance, the U1 chip, Precision Finding, and support for MagSafe and Qi wireless charging.
Apple's refreshed over-ear headphones are expected to launch in late 2024 alongside two fourth-generation AirPods models.
