Gurman: USB-C AirPods Max Not Coming Until 'Late 2024'

Apple won't update the AirPods Max until late 2024 and apart from fresh colors and USB-C charging, no other major changes are expected. That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says Apple will replace the Lightning port for USB-C to comply with European regulations and for consistency across its AirPods lineup, but Apple does not plan to add a H2 chip or other AirPods features for the foreseeable future. Indeed, the next version of Apple's over-ear headphones will be so similar to the current models that Apple may not even change the generation number, similar to the USB-C AirPods Pro.

That said, Gurman adds that Apple's plans could "possibly" change between now and when the ‌AirPods Max‌ are released.

Last week, Gurman reported that all three AirPods models and Mac accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad are likely to transition to USB-C by 2024.