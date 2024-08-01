Apple Updates App Store Guidelines for PC Emulator Apps

Apple today refreshed its App Store Guidelines created for developers, modifying the emulator rules to include express permission for PC emulators to download games.



Guideline 4.7 has been updated to state that PC emulator apps can offer to download games. The guideline previously said that console emulator apps could include the option to download games, but it did not explicitly cover PC emulators.

The rule change comes following Apple's App Store approval of PC emulator UTM SE, which lets users emulate old versions of Windows, macOS, and Linux to use classic software and games.

Apple initially rejected UTM SE in June, even though it started allowing retro game emulators back in April. Apple told the app's developers at the time that it violated the ‌App Store‌ guidelines because a "PC is not a console." The developers behind UTM SE were able to make some technical changes, and Apple ultimately approved the app.

UTM SE was the first PC emulator app to be allowed on the ‌App Store‌, but the guideline changes today will streamline the approval process for similar apps.

Apple has also updated its separate guidelines for app notarization, which applies to third-party apps that are submitted for distribution outside of the ‌App Store‌ in the European Union. ‌App Store‌ guidelines 4.7, 4.7.2, and 4.7.3 are now applicable to the notarization process.

The 4.7 guideline allows for mini apps, mini games, streaming games, chatbots, plug-ins, and game emulators. 4.7.2 prevents apps from extending or exposing native platform APIs to the software without Apple's permission, and 4.7.3 says that apps may not share data or privacy permissions to any individual software offered within an app without user consent. Prior to today's update, these guidelines were not part of the EU notarization review process.

Apps distributed outside of the ‌App Store‌ are not subject to all of Apple's rules, but to receive notarization from Apple, third-party apps do have to adhere to some guidelines. Apple created the notarization process for EU apps distributed outside of the ‌App Store‌ on the iPhone and iPad, and an app must have Apple approval to run on an Apple device.