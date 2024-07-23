Rivian CEO Explains Why Apple CarPlay Won't Come to Its Vehicles

by

Electric automaker Rivian has no plans to introduce support for Apple CarPlay in its vehicles, founder and CEO RJ Scaringe says.

Next Generation CarPlay Design WWDC 2024 7
The company's stance was explained in a recent interview with The Verge's Nilay Patel on the "Decoder" podcast. Scaringe emphasized that Rivian's desire to create a seamless and well-integrated digital experience is the primary reason for not adopting ‌CarPlay‌. He likened the decision to Apple choosing to develop iOS and macOS instead of using Microsoft's Windows operating system, stating, "There is a reason that ironically is very consistent with Apple ethos for us to want to control the ecosystem."

Apple ‌CarPlay‌ was introduced in 2014 and allows iPhone users to mirror some of their phone's features on a car's infotainment system, providing access to Siri, navigation, and some apps in a familiar interface. It has become a popular feature in many vehicles, with a significant number of consumers considering it a critical factor in purchasing decisions.

Rivian's rejection of ‌CarPlay‌ stems from a desire to maintain control over the entire user experience within its vehicles. Scaringe highlighted that ‌CarPlay‌'s inability to "leverage other parts of the vehicle experience" would necessitate users to exit the app for certain functions, such as opening the front trunk. He explained, "We have taken the view of the digital experience in the vehicle wants to feel consistent and holistically harmonious across every touchpoint."

The decision to exclude ‌CarPlay‌ is seen as part of Rivian's broader strategy to control the "digital real estate" within its vehicles. Scaringe stated, "We just believe that it is such an important piece of real estate, the digital ecosystem, that it was something we want to retain."

He also acknowledged customer feedback regarding the current shortcomings in Rivian's mapping and navigation systems, an area where ‌CarPlay‌ excels. He noted that Rivian is actively working on improvements, facilitated by the company's acquisition of route planning app maker Iternio.

Despite not supporting ‌CarPlay‌, Rivian plans to incorporate many of its desirable features on an "à la carte basis." The company has already integrated Apple Music with Spatial Audio support. Scaringe expressed his admiration for Apple's products and reiterated the strong relationship between the two companies. However, he emphasized the importance of consistency and control in delivering a "pure product experience" for Rivian customers.

The absence of ‌CarPlay‌ in Rivian's vehicles is not unique in the automotive industry. Tesla has never adopted the feature, and General Motors recently decided to drop support for CarPlay and Android Auto in its future electric vehicle models. In contrast, luxury brands like Porsche and Aston Martin are set to adopt the next-generation CarPlay experience.

Related Roundup: CarPlay
Tags: Rivian, The Verge
Related Forum: HomePod, HomeKit, CarPlay, Home & Auto Technology

Popular Stories

iPhone SE 4 Vertical Camera Feature

iPhone SE 4 Rumored to Use Same Rear Chassis as iPhone 16

Friday July 19, 2024 7:16 am PDT by
Apple will adopt the same rear chassis manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 that it is using for the upcoming standard iPhone 16, claims a new rumor coming out of China. According to the Weibo-based leaker "Fixed Focus Digital," the backplate manufacturing process for the iPhone SE 4 is "exactly the same" as the standard model in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 lineup, which is expected to...
Read Full Article139 comments
iPhone 17 Plus Feature

iPhone 17 Lineup Specs Detail Display Upgrade and New High-End Model

Monday July 22, 2024 4:33 am PDT by
Key details about the overall specifications of the iPhone 17 lineup have been shared by the leaker known as "Ice Universe," clarifying several important aspects of next year's devices. Reports in recent months have converged in agreement that Apple will discontinue the "Plus" iPhone model in 2025 while introducing an all-new iPhone 17 "Slim" model as an even more high-end option sitting...
Read Full Article142 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Sizes Feature

iPhone 16 Series Is Just Two Months Away: Everything We Know

Monday July 15, 2024 4:44 am PDT by
Apple typically releases its new iPhone series around mid-September, which means we are about two months out from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. To bring ...
Read Full Article129 comments
Apple TV Plus Feature 2 Magenta and Blue

Apple TV+ Curbs Costs After Expensive Projects Fail to Capture Viewers

Monday July 22, 2024 5:11 am PDT by
Apple is scaling back its Hollywood spending after investing over $20 billion in original programming with limited success, Bloomberg reports. This shift comes after the streaming service, which launched in 2019, struggled to capture a significant share of the market, accounting for only 0.2% of TV viewership in the U.S., compared to Netflix's 8%. Despite heavy investment, critical acclaim,...
Read Full Article312 comments
bsod

Microsoft Blames European Commission for Major Worldwide Outage

Monday July 22, 2024 11:55 am PDT by
Last Friday, a major CrowdStrike outage impacted PCs running Microsoft Windows, causing worldwide issues affecting airlines, retailers, banks, hospitals, rail networks, and more. Computers were stuck in continuous recovery loops, rendering them unusable. The failure was caused by an update to the CrowdStrike Falcon antivirus software that auto-installed on Windows 10 PCs, but Mac and Linux...
Read Full Article332 comments

Top Rated Comments

zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
6 minutes ago at 05:10 am
I'm really tired of the industry trend of "You will use our products OUR WAY or not at all."
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Premium1 Avatar
Premium1
4 minutes ago at 05:12 am
Can't let the users have something for free they can charge a fee for (and collect your data).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
3 minutes ago at 05:12 am
Never heard of that car brand and without CarPlay / Android Car it would not be on my radar anyway.

Edit: nvm its the one with iJustine on the payroll
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments