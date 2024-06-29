Top Stories: iOS 18 Beta 2, Apple Vision Pro International Launch, New Beats Speaker, and More

Apple is moving right along on iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and other new operating systems that were unveiled at WWDC earlier this month, releasing the second developer betas of the updates this week with a number of new changes and additions. Public betas will follow sometime next month ahead of a full public release in the fall.



Other news and rumors this week included international availability of the Vision Pro headset, upcoming expansion of support for third-party display and battery replacement parts for iPhones, the debut of a revamped Beats Pill speaker, and more, so read on below for all the details!



Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 2

Apple this week seeded the second betas of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, and more to developers for testing. A handful of changes have been discovered on the iPhone in the second iOS 18 beta, as outlined in our list of everything new.



The first public beta of iOS 18 will be released at some point in July, according to Apple. However, anyone with a free Apple developer account is able to install the developer beta, as a $99/year Apple Developer Program membership is no longer required for this purpose. As always, make sure to back up your device before installing beta software.



Apple Vision Pro Launches in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore

Availability of Apple Vision Pro has expanded beyond the United States for the first time, with the headset now availabile in China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore. Pre-orders have also gone live in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom ahead of a July 12 launch in those countries.



During WWDC earlier this month, Apple announced visionOS 2, the first major update to the Vision Pro's operating system. visionOS 2 includes several new features and changes, including a redesigned Photos app with SharePlay support, the ability to turn existing 2D photos into spatial photos, a larger ultra-wide version of Mac Virtual Display that is equivalent to two 4K monitors side by side, plus support for a physical mouse.



Apple Says iPhones Will Better Support Third-Party Displays and Batteries Later This Year

Apple this week published a lengthy whitepaper that highlights the company's approach to device repairability and longevity. In the document, Apple revealed that iPhones will better support third-party displays and batteries later in 2024.



More specifically, Apple said third-party iPhone displays will support True Tone, while battery health metrics will be visible when a third-party battery is installed. However, Apple said it cannot guarantee that the features will work properly.



Beats Pill Speaker Makes a Comeback With Improved Sound, Water Resistance, and Lower Price

Over two and a half years after Apple discontinued the Beats Pill, the company has brought the portable Bluetooth speaker back to life.



The new Beats Pill features improved sound, water resistance, a lower $149.99 price, an optional lanyard, Find My support, and other enhancements compared to the previous version. The speaker comes in three colors, and is available to order now on Apple's online store.



iOS 18 to Bring These 5 New Features to AirPods Pro

The upcoming iOS 18 update for the iPhone includes five notable new features for the AirPods Pro, with more details outlined in our list.



One particular feature that Apple showed off during its WWDC 2024 keynote was hands-free Siri interactions. With the second-generation AirPods Pro and iOS 18, you can gently nod your head "yes" or gently shake your head "no" to accept or decline an incoming call, without having to speak.



iPhone 13 Pro vs. iPhone 16 Pro: 60+ Upgrades to Expect

While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have yet to be announced, there are already many new features and changes rumored for the devices.



If you still have a three-year-old iPhone 13 Pro model, and will be considering upgrading to an iPhone 16 Pro model when they are released later this year, read our in-depth iPhone 13 Pro vs. iPhone 16 Pro guide. In it, we outline over 60 changes to expect if you upgrade.



