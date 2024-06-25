iPhone 13 Pro vs. iPhone 16 Pro: 60+ Upgrades to Expect

The iPhone 16 Pro is set to succeed 2023's iPhone 15 Pro, introducing over 25 new features and improvements to Apple's high-end smartphones. With many users adopting three-year upgrade cycles, plenty of iPhone 13 Pro owners will be looking to upgrade to the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ later this year, so this guide breaks down every major difference you should be aware of between the two generations based on rumors.

Design

The ‌‌iPhone 13‌‌ Pro debuted in 2021, introducing a brighter display with ProMotion technology for refresh rates up to 120Hz, the A15 Bionic chip, a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, macro photography and photographic styles, Cinematic mode for recording videos with shallow depth of field, ProRes video recording, a 1TB storage option, and up to five hours of additional battery life. Three years later, the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ is expected to offer over 60 upgrades. All of the changes the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are expected to feature compared to their 2021 predecessors are listed below, using information from reliable sources that we have previously covered . We will update this article as more rumors emerge in the coming months.

The design of the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ is expected to be a relatively significant evolution over the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, iterating on the titanium frame and slightly rounded edges introduced on the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models last year.

‌iPhone 13‌ Pro ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Surgical-grade stainless steel chassis with squared-off edges Aerospace-grade titanium chassis with contoured edges Ring/Silent switch Action button Thermal design with copper heatsink and black foil battery casing New thermal design with graphene heatsink and metal battery casing More repairable design Lightning port USB-C port Alpine Green, Silver, Gold, Graphite, and Sierra Blue color options Black Titanium, White Titanium, Desert Titanium, and Titanium Gray color options

Dimensions

To accommodate larger displays, both ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are rumored to grow in height and width. In addition to last year's increase in depth, the devices are due to be considerably larger, but with a notable reduction in weight thanks to the adoption of a titanium frame.

‌iPhone 13‌ Pro ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ 7.85mm depth 8.25mm depth (0.4mm thicker) iPhone 13 Pro: 146.7mm height

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 160.8mm height iPhone 16 Pro: 149.6mm height

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 163.0mm height iPhone 13 Pro: 71.5mm width

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 78.1mm width iPhone 16 Pro: 71.45mm width

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 77.58mm width iPhone 13 Pro: 204g weight

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 238g weight iPhone 16 Pro: 194g weight

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 225g weight

Displays

Both ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are expected to feature larger displays than their predecessors, pushing the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max to be the biggest iPhone ever offered. There are also reportedly improvements to the underlying OLED technology in store, in addition to last year's slimmer bezels, making for a noticeable overall display upgrade.

‌iPhone 13‌ Pro ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ 6.1- or 6.7-inch display 6.3- or 6.9-inch display "Notch" TrueDepth camera array Dynamic Island Always-On Display Slimmer borders around the display Up to 1,000 nits typical max brightness

Up to 1,200 nits peak HDR brightness Up to 1,200 nits typical SDR brightness

Up to 1,600 nits peak HDR brightness More efficient OLED display with brighter micro-lens technology

Performance

The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are rumored to bring notable improvements in processing power, including a 3nm Apple silicon chip and 33% more memory.

‌iPhone 13‌ Pro ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ A15 Bionic chip (TSMC's "N5P" 5nm process) A18 Pro chip (TSMC's "N3E" enhanced ‌3nm‌ process) 16-core Neural Engine Enhanced neural Engine with "significantly" more cores to support Apple Intelligence Dedicated AV1 decoder 6GB memory 8GB memory

Connectivity

Connectivity is also due to get a significant upgrade on the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌, bolstering the device's 5G, Wi-Fi, Thread, and Ultra Wideband specifications.

‌iPhone 13‌ Pro ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Snapdragon X60 5G modem Snapdragon X75 5G modem Wi‑Fi 6 connectivity Wi‑Fi 7 connectivity Thread networking technology First-generation Ultra Wideband chip Second-generation Ultra Wideband chip (connects from 3x further away) Precision Finding for Find My friends

Cameras

The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models are slated to receive a range of substantial camera enhancements, such as a larger main camera sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor on the ultra wide camera, and a dedicated hardware button for photography and videography on the side of the device.

‌iPhone 13‌ Pro ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ "Capture Button" to trigger photography and videography features 12-megapixel main camera 48-megapixel main camera Photonic Engine for better low light performance 1/1.65-inch main camera sensor iPhone 16 Pro‌: 1/1.28-inch main camera sensor

iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max: 1/1.14-inch main camera sensor (12% larger) Sony IMX-703 main camera sensor iPhone 16 Pro: Sony IMX-803 main camera sensor

iPhone 16 Pro Max: Sony IMX-903 main camera sensor with stacked design for better performance, a 14-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) for high-quality image data conversion, and Digital Gain Control (DCG) for better dynamic range and noise control 7P main camera lens 8P main camera lens Telephoto camera with sensor-shift optical image stabilization Telephoto camera with larger sensor, folded tetraprism design, optical image stabilization, and autofocus 3D sensor-shift module 77mm maximum focal length iPhone 16 Pro: 120mm maximum focal length

iPhone 16 Pro Max: "Super" telephoto camera with focal length above 300mm 4P telephoto camera lens 5P telephoto camera lens 12-megapixel ultra wide camera 48-megapixel ultra wide camera 5P ultra wide camera lens 6P ultra wide camera lens Anti-reflective coating on camera lenses 0.5x, 1x, 2x, and 3x optical zoom 0.5x, 1x, 2x, and 5x optical zoom 13mm, 24mm, 28mm, 35mm, and 120mm focal length picker 12-megapixel super-high-resolution photos 24- and 48-megapixel super-high-resolution photos Smart HDR 3 Smart HDR 5 Portrait mode with Focus and Depth Control Next-generation portraits with Focus and Depth Control Night mode and Night mode portraits Improved Night mode and Night mode portraits Shoot and instantly transfer 48-megapixel ProRAW images to Mac via USB 3 Record video directly to an external drive ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps ProRes video recording up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording Log video recording Academy Color Encoding System Record spatial video for Apple Vision Pro Action mode for improved video stabilization

Batteries and Charging

The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models could receive some major improvements in battery technology and charging, sporting bigger, denser batteries and faster charging capabilities.

‌iPhone 13‌ Pro ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Setting to prevent charging above 80% Battery manufacture date, first use, and cycle count information in Settings Single-layer battery technology Stacked battery technology for increased energy density and prolonged lifespan iPhone 13 Pro: 3,095 mAh battery

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 4,352 mAh battery iPhone 16 Pro: 3,355 mAh battery

iPhone 16 Pro Max: 4,676 mAh battery Up to 20W wired charging Up to 40W wired charging 15W charging via MagSafe 20W charging via ‌MagSafe‌

Other Features and Changes

The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models will also offer support for Apple Intelligence, Apple's new suite of personal AI features, later this year, as well as satellite connectivity, Crash Detection, and more storage.

‌iPhone 13‌ Pro ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Apple Intelligence Emergency SOS via Satellite Microphone Upgraded microphone with improved signal-to-noise ratio and water resistance, designed to support new AI features Crash Detection Improved audio quality on phone calls Lightning connector with USB 2 transfer speeds (up to 480Mb/s) USB 3 transfer speeds (up to 10Gb/s, 20x faster) DisplayPort support for up to 4K HDR video output Up to 1TB of storage Up to 2TB of storage

The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to launch in the fall. Apple usually hosts an event every September to unveil new ‌iPhone‌ models, with launch following just over a week later. For more information about the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models, see our comprehensive roundup.

Will It Be Worth Upgrading?

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ was a fairly significant upgrade over the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, introducing a vast array of significant features including a titanium chassis, much slimmer bezels, the Action, and a USB-C port. The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ will build on these upgrades, offering larger displays, the Capture button, improved cameras, and Apple Intelligence support. With over 60 upgrades likely to be in store, many ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro users will find upgrading to an ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ model worthwhile.