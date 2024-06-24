Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 2

by

Apple today released the second betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 to developers, and the software adds support for new features that Apple is working on, plus it tweaks some of the interface changes that have been made in the updates.

iOS 18 on iPhone Feature
Apple will refine ‌iOS 18‌ over the course of the next few months, with multiple changes and refinements expected from now until September. We've highlighted everything new in the second ‌iOS 18‌ beta.

iPhone Mirroring

When paired with a Mac running macOS Sequoia beta 2, ‌iOS 18‌ beta 2 supports the Mac-based iPhone Mirroring feature. With ‌iPhone‌ Mirroring, you can control your ‌iPhone‌ using your Mac.

macos sequoia iphone mirroring
‌iPhone‌ Mirroring can be enabled by clicking on the new ‌iPhone‌ Mirroring icon on a Mac and following the instructions. It lets you open and use apps, manage notifications, and more, all while your ‌iPhone‌ is locked.

RCS Toggle

‌iOS 18‌ beta 2 adds a toggle for the new RCS messaging protocol that will replace SMS and MMS, but ‌RCS‌ is not yet functional. Right now, the ‌RCS‌ toggle only shows up for U.S. ‌iPhone‌ users who have a carrier that supports ‌RCS‌, which includes T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T.

ios 18 beta 2 rcs toggle
‌RCS‌ will improve text messaging conversations with Android users, allowing for higher-quality images and videos, read receipts, typing indicators, Tapback support, and more.

Home Screen

The App Store icon on the Home Screen now has a dark mode, which changes the background color of the app. There's also a wallpaper tinting toggle that can be used in automatic mode, something that wasn't an option before. The toggle makes the wallpaper you've chosen darker.

app store dark mode icon
For some icons, the second beta improves the contrast of the tint feature by adding more dark areas.

Note that tinting and icon color changes seem to be quite buggy in beta 2, and sometimes tints won't deactivate until the ‌iPhone‌ is restarted.

Widgets

There's a new Connected Card Wallet widget app, but it does not appear to be functional as of yet. Connected Cards integrate with the Wallet app to display total card balance and transaction history. In the United States, this feature only works with Discover at the current time.

ios 18 wallet app connected cards

Control Center

The power button in the Control Center has a more pronounced haptic feel when pressing it, and it only triggers with a press rather than just a tap. The change will prevent the power button from accidentally being activated when using Control Center.

EU App Ecosystem Changes

In the European Union, the iPadOS 18 beta adds support for alternative app marketplaces and downloading apps from websites. These are the same changes that Apple made to the ‌iPhone‌ in iOS 17.4, with the updates now extended to the iPad as required by the European Commission.

App Store vs EU Feature 2

More New Changes

Know of a new feature in beta 2 that we left out? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Roundups: iOS 18, iPadOS 18
Related Forums: iOS 18, iPadOS 18

Popular Stories

Apple Intelligence General Feature

Apple Intelligence Features Not Coming to European Union at Launch Due to DMA

Friday June 21, 2024 9:44 am PDT by
Apple today said that European customers will not get access to the Apple Intelligence, iPhone Mirroring, and SharePlay Screen Sharing features that are coming to the iPhone, iPad, and Mac this September due to regulatory issues related to the Digital Markets Act. In a statement to Financial Times, Apple said that there will be a delay as it works to figure out how to make the new...
Read Full Article822 comments
Apple WWDC24 Apple Intelligence hero 240610

Apple Explains iPhone 15 Pro Requirement for Apple Intelligence

Wednesday June 19, 2024 4:48 am PDT by
With iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, Apple is introducing a new personalized AI experience called Apple Intelligence that uses on-device, generative large-language models to enhance the user experience across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. These new AI features require Apple's latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models to work, while only Macs and iPads with M1 or later chips will...
Read Full Article479 comments
amazon echo dot

Amazon Could Charge Up to $10/Month for Alexa

Friday June 21, 2024 2:55 pm PDT by
Apple competitor Amazon is working on a revamp of its Alexa assistant, and the new version could cost up to $10 per month, according to a report from Reuters. The upcoming version of Alexa will support conversational generative AI, and Amazon is planning for two tiers of service. There will be a free tier and a second, premium tier that is priced at $5 at a minimum, with Amazon considering...
Read Full Article155 comments
General Spotify Feature

Spotify Launches Cheaper $10.99/Month Premium Plan Without Audiobooks

Friday June 21, 2024 4:22 pm PDT by
Spotify today announced the launch of a new Basic paid plan that offers a small discount for dropping access to audiobooks. Priced at $10.99 per month, the Basic option includes all of the music benefits of Spotify like ad-free playback, but without added monthly audiobook listening time. The $11.99 standard Premium Individual plan that Spotify offers includes ad-free playback and 15 hours...
Read Full Article149 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Max Generic Feature 2

5 Biggest Changes Rumored for iPhone 16 Pro Max

Wednesday June 19, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Given Apple's rumored plan to add an all-new high-end tier to its iPhone 17 series in 2025, this could be the year for Apple to bring its boldest "Pro Max" model to the table — the kind of iPhone 16 upgrade that stands tall above its siblings, both figuratively and literally. If you have been holding out for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, here are five of the biggest changes rumored to be coming...
Read Full Article100 comments