Apple Vision Pro Launches: 'The Era of Spatial Computing Has Arrived'

Apple Vision Pro launches in the U.S. today, with in-store pickups, customer demos, and deliveries to customers now underway.



Apple's first-ever mixed reality headset offers a combination of augmented and virtual reality features, and it is controlled with a combination of your eyes, hands, and voice. Apple describes the device as a "spatial computer" instead of a headset.

"The era of spatial computing has arrived," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "Apple Vision Pro is the most advanced consumer electronics device ever created. Its revolutionary and magical user interface will redefine how we connect, create, and explore."

Apple Stores in the U.S. are opening early today at 8 a.m. local time, and offering Vision Pro demos on a first-come, first-served basis.