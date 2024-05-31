Best Apple Deals of the Week: Record Low Prices Hit 10th Gen iPad and M2 iPad Air, Plus Sonos and Anker Discounts

Some of the best deals of the last week included steep markdowns on Apple-related accessories from companies like Sonos and Anker, but you'll also find discounts on a number of Apple products. This includes new record low prices on the 10th generation iPad and M2 iPad Air, and a sale on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



iPad

What's the deal? Get $49 off the 10th gen iPad

Get $49 off the 10th gen iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

The best iPad deal we tracked this week was on the 10th generation iPad, which dropped down to just $299.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, from $349.00. These iPads saw their prices cut by $100 earlier in the month, and deals have been coming in fast ever since those price cuts.



Sonos

What's the deal? Get up to 25% off Sonos products

Get up to 25% off Sonos products Where can I get it? Sonos

Sonos Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Sonos began its Father's Day sale this week, offering up to 25 percent off select home theater equipment during the event. You'll find deals on the company's most popular devices including the Arc soundbar, Move 2 speaker, Sub (Gen 3) Subwoofer, and more.



Anker

What's the deal? Save on popular accessories from Anker and Eufy

Save on popular accessories from Anker and Eufy Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Anker had quite a few discounts as part of its Memorial Day sale earlier this week, and many are still available right now. One highlight of the sale is the best price we've ever seen on the popular Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light, available for $94.99 for Prime members and with an on-page coupon, down from $149.99.

In our original article, you'll also find sales on MagSafe-compatible accessories, Bluetooth speakers, and Eufy's Bluetooth trackers.



M2 iPad Air

What's the deal? Get up to $80 off the new iPad Air

Get up to $80 off the new iPad Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon continues to have the best discounts on the new 11-inch and 13-inch M2 iPad Air, with up to $80 in savings on these tablets. A few of these are dwindling in stock as we head into the weekend, so be sure to shop soon if you want to save on Apple's latest iPad Air.



Apple Watch Ultra 2

What's the deal? Get $85 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2

Get $85 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Finally, this week saw Amazon expand its sale on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a few new models getting an $85 discount. This is a solid second-best price on the high-end wearable, and only Amazon has the deal.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.