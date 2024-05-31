Best Apple Deals of the Week: Record Low Prices Hit 10th Gen iPad and M2 iPad Air, Plus Sonos and Anker Discounts

by

Some of the best deals of the last week included steep markdowns on Apple-related accessories from companies like Sonos and Anker, but you'll also find discounts on a number of Apple products. This includes new record low prices on the 10th generation iPad and M2 iPad Air, and a sale on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Hero0005Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

iPad

ipad pink new

  • What's the deal? Get $49 off the 10th gen iPad
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$49 OFF
10th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $299.99

$49 OFF
10th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $449.99

The best iPad deal we tracked this week was on the 10th generation iPad, which dropped down to just $299.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, from $349.00. These iPads saw their prices cut by $100 earlier in the month, and deals have been coming in fast ever since those price cuts.

Sonos

sonos pink new

  • What's the deal? Get up to 25% off Sonos products
  • Where can I get it? Sonos
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

UP TO 25% OFF
Sonos Home Theater Sale

Sonos began its Father's Day sale this week, offering up to 25 percent off select home theater equipment during the event. You'll find deals on the company's most popular devices including the Arc soundbar, Move 2 speaker, Sub (Gen 3) Subwoofer, and more.

Anker

anker pink new

  • What's the deal? Save on popular accessories from Anker and Eufy
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Anker had quite a few discounts as part of its Memorial Day sale earlier this week, and many are still available right now. One highlight of the sale is the best price we've ever seen on the popular Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light, available for $94.99 for Prime members and with an on-page coupon, down from $149.99.

In our original article, you'll also find sales on MagSafe-compatible accessories, Bluetooth speakers, and Eufy's Bluetooth trackers.

M2 iPad Air

ipad air new pink

  • What's the deal? Get up to $80 off the new iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$30 OFF
M2 11-inch iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $569.00

$45 OFF
M2 13-inch iPad Air (128GB Wi-Fi) for $754.00

Amazon continues to have the best discounts on the new 11-inch and 13-inch M2 iPad Air, with up to $80 in savings on these tablets. A few of these are dwindling in stock as we head into the weekend, so be sure to shop soon if you want to save on Apple's latest iPad Air.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

apple ultra pink new

  • What's the deal? Get $85 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$85 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $714.00

Finally, this week saw Amazon expand its sale on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with a few new models getting an $85 discount. This is a solid second-best price on the high-end wearable, and only Amazon has the deal.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 2 Firmware

Tuesday May 28, 2024 11:46 am PDT by
Apple today released new firmware update for both the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2. The new firmware is version 6F7, up from the 6B34 firmware released in November. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware beyond "bug fixes and other improvements," so it is unclear what's new in the update. Apple does not give...
Read Full Article79 comments
wwdc 2024 main image feature

Apple Confirms Time for June 10 WWDC Keynote, Shares Full Schedule

Tuesday May 28, 2024 10:21 am PDT by
Apple today shared details on the schedule that it has prepared for the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference, which is set to take place from June 10 to June 14. While WWDC always includes a keynote, Apple has confirmed that it will be held on June 10 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple is expected to announce iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2, and at this time,...
Read Full Article82 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

Apple TV: The Latest Rumors About a New Model and Possible $99 Price

Wednesday May 29, 2024 8:06 am PDT by
It has been over a year and a half since the current Apple TV was released, so you may be wondering when a new model will be released. Below, we recap rumors about the next-generation Apple TV, including new features and lower pricing. The current Apple TV 4K was introduced in October 2022. Key new features compared to the previous model from 2021 include a faster A15 Bionic chip, a larger...
Read Full Article176 comments
Apple CarPlay Dash

What to Expect From CarPlay on iOS 18

Wednesday May 29, 2024 7:30 am PDT by
iOS 18 will be unveiled at Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in less than two weeks, and the update will include some new features for CarPlay. Below, we recap new accessibility features that Apple recently previewed for CarPlay, and discuss the current status of the promised next-generation CarPlay. The first beta of iOS 18 will likely be made available to members of the Apple...
Read Full Article68 comments
Apple iPhone 15 Pro lineup Action button 230912

Apple Green-Lights iPhone 16 Pro Display Production

Tuesday May 28, 2024 5:13 am PDT by
Samsung Display and LG Display have been granted approval for mass production of OLED screens for Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models, Korea's The Elec reports. Both suppliers apparently received approval earlier this month, paving the way for the commencement of mass production of screens for the iPhone 16 Pro models. While Samsung Display will supply OLED screens for all four iPhone 16...
Read Full Article31 comments
maxresdefault

Report: These 10 New AI Features Are Coming in iOS 18

Sunday May 26, 2024 12:57 pm PDT by
iOS 18 and macOS 15 will offer an array of new AI features such as auto-generated emojis, suggested replies to emails and messages, and more, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. A significant portion of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is expected to focus on AI features. Writing his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman...
Read Full Article390 comments