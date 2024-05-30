Apple Watch Ultra 2 Available for $714.00 on Amazon

Amazon today has a low price on three models of the Apple Watch Ultra 2, available for $714.00, down from $799.00. Right now only Amazon has this sale, and it does not require a coupon in order to see the discount.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Models on sale at this price include the Green/Grey Trail Loop (S/M), the Blue/Black Trail Loop (S/M), and the Indigo Alpine Loop (Small). Stock on the Blue/Black Trail Loop has been dwindling this afternoon, but the other two models appear well stocked as of writing.

Although we tracked a steeper discount on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 back in March, that sale was a bit of a fluke and only ever appeared for one model and has never returned. This makes today's discounts at Amazon solid second-best prices on the high-end wearable, and they can be delivered as soon as this weekend for Prime members.

There are a few other Apple Watch deals going on right now for anyone interested in cheaper models. You can get the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $189.00 and the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $219.00 right now on Amazon.

