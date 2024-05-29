Get Up to $80 Off the M2 iPad Air With Amazon's New Discounts
Apple's M2 iPad Air models are less than a month old, and Amazon has up to $80 off select models this week. We're tracking deals across the entire Wi-Fi M2 iPad Air lineup, although the steepest discounts will be found on 13-inch models.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The cheapest model is the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Air for $569.00, down from $599.00. You'll also find deals on the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models below, all of which are in stock on Amazon with delivery dates as soon as the end of the week for Prime members.
The 13-inch M2 iPad Air models start at $754.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi tablet, down from $799.00. Similar to the 11-inch devices, all Wi-Fi models are on sale this week, and for the larger display iPad Airs these discounts reach up to $80 off original prices.
The iPad Air is Apple's middle-tier iPad model, equipped with an LCD Liquid Retina display, True Tone support, four unique color options, Touch ID, relocated front-facing camera, and two new size options with the 11-inch and 13-inch sizes.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.
