Sonos Kicks Off Rare Sale With Up to 25% Off Popular Audio Accessories

Sonos today has begun its Father's Day sale, offering steep discounts on select home theater audio equipment. This includes record low prices on the Sonos Arc soundbar ($719), as well as various discounted bundles, all of which are rare deals we haven't tracked since earlier in the year.

This sale has a good balance between individual Sonos products and bundles that should help elevate your home theater setup with various soundbars, subwoofers, and speakers. Highlights of the event include the Sonos Arc for $719 ($180 off) and Sonos Sub Gen 3 for $639 ($160 off), which are rarely discounted outside of holiday events like this one.

We've accumulated a few of the devices in the sale below, but be sure to browse this landing page on the Sonos website for everything being discounted.

Speakers and Soundbars

Bundles

oneMadRssn Avatar
oneMadRssn
35 minutes ago at 07:25 am

I had 7 rooms that were useless earlier this month due to the software update (yes, even on HDMI, Optical, or line in depending on the device), and it took about 1.5-2 weeks just to where I could actually watch TV or listen to music that was not streamed without audio dropouts and skips again. While some issue other issues are slowing getting resolved or better, I’m in the process of slowly ridding myself Sonos instead of taking advantage of the sale to upgrade as originally planned. I’ve already moved on to WiiM Amps in a couple of rooms and am pleased with the performance so far; since WiiM can share over AirPlay2, some Sonos devices won’t disappear quite as quickly as I thought because they support AP2 as I would with other systems.
I think Sonos will return to form, but this CEOs head has to roll. The trust is completely broken; the community will not trust Sonos under his leadership any longer. And more than most companies, Sonos' success depends so much on the community of loyal users and advocates.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jljue Avatar
jljue
44 minutes ago at 07:16 am
I had 7 rooms that were useless earlier this month due to the software update (yes, even on HDMI, Optical, or line in depending on the device), and it took about 1.5-2 weeks just to where I could actually watch TV or listen to music that was not streamed without audio dropouts and skips again. While some issue other issues are slowing getting resolved or better, I’m in the process of slowly ridding myself Sonos instead of taking advantage of the sale to upgrade as originally planned. I’ve already moved on to WiiM Amps in a couple of rooms and am pleased with the performance so far; since WiiM can share over AirPlay2, some Sonos devices won’t disappear quite as quickly as I thought because they support AP2 as I would with other systems.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMac The Knife Avatar
iMac The Knife
54 minutes ago at 07:06 am
I used to work for a Sonos authorized reseller. I've alway thought there gear was overpriced garbage for what you get. 25% off isn't even a good start. If you'd like to know why their gear is subpar for the price, Google is your friend. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
43 minutes ago at 07:17 am
25% products that are about 50% too expensive

Sonos is "fine" ... but wildly overpriced if we are being objective
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
33 minutes ago at 07:28 am

You can say that but the truth is there's nothing out there that is better.
That doesn't actually refute my point

They can be both very overpriced and still be the best option

;):D
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMac The Knife Avatar
iMac The Knife
33 minutes ago at 07:28 am

You can say that but the truth is there's nothing out there that is better.
That doesn't mean Sonos is worth the price, even at a discount.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
