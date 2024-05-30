Sonos Kicks Off Rare Sale With Up to 25% Off Popular Audio Accessories

Sonos today has begun its Father's Day sale, offering steep discounts on select home theater audio equipment. This includes record low prices on the Sonos Arc soundbar ($719), as well as various discounted bundles, all of which are rare deals we haven't tracked since earlier in the year.

This sale has a good balance between individual Sonos products and bundles that should help elevate your home theater setup with various soundbars, subwoofers, and speakers. Highlights of the event include the Sonos Arc for $719 ($180 off) and Sonos Sub Gen 3 for $639 ($160 off), which are rarely discounted outside of holiday events like this one.

We've accumulated a few of the devices in the sale below, but be sure to browse this landing page on the Sonos website for everything being discounted.



Speakers and Soundbars

Bundles

