The Best Memorial Day Apple Deals From Amazon, Anker, and More

by

It's Memorial Day weekend, and retailers across the Internet are hosting a wide variety of discount events to honor the holiday and celebrate the unofficial start of summer. In this article, we're tracking discounts on Apple products and related accessories from Amazon, Anker, Eufy, Samsung, Target, and more.

If you're looking for discounts on iPads and MacBooks, be sure to check out our post from yesterday that focused on Memorial Day deals from Best Buy. There you'll find record low prices on the 5th generation iPad Air, iPad mini 6, M2 MacBook Air, and M3 MacBook Pro.

Amazon

Like most other retailers, Amazon's Memorial Day discounts are sitewide discounts across a number of different product categories. In terms of Apple devices, we're tracking steep discounts on Apple Pencil 2, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook Air, all of which we've collected in the list below.

Anker

Anker has quite a few discounts this Memorial Day weekend, highlighted by the best price we've ever seen on the popular Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light, available for $94.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $149.99. You'll also find sales on MagSafe-compatible accessories, Bluetooth speakers, Eufy's Bluetooth trackers, and Jackery's best portable power stations.

Audio

Portable Batteries

Power Stations

Wall Chargers

Hubs

Eufy

Jackery

Target

Target is joining in on the Memorial Day deals with its "Hello Summer" sale, set to last through Monday, May 27. This event has sitewide savings on everything from food and drinks to TVs and soundbars, which we've highlighted in a list below.

Samsung

Samsung is hosting a new "Discover Samsung" sale this week, which includes discounts on multiple product lines sitewide. The popular ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor and Smart Monitor M8 are both discounted during this sale, but you'll also find sales on storage, audio, TVs, smartphones, and home appliances.

As with previous sales, the highlight of the new event is the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $899.99, down from $1,599.99. At $700 off this is an all-time low price on the 2023 display, which has a matte display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4.

27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $899.99

Samsung's 27-inch Smart Monitor M8 is also being discounted during this sale, available for $349.99 in Warm White, down from $699.99. This is a 4K smart monitor with a design that looks similar to the iMac line, and this is another record low price.

27-inch Smart Monitor M8 for $349.99

The Discover Samsung Summer Sale is set to run through this Sunday, May 26, so be sure to browse all of the deals this week before anything expires. Remember that this sale is sitewide and you can save on many more devices, including TVs, Galaxy devices, household appliances, and more.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

