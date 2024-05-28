Apple's 10th Gen iPad Hits New Low Price of $299.99 on Amazon

by

Apple's 10th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad has hit a new all-time low price today on Amazon, available for $299.99 in two colors, down from $349.00. You can also find another record low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi model, and both of these deals require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the deal price at checkout.

For the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad, you can get this tablet for $449.99 in two colors, down from $499.00. Both tablets are available to be delivered as soon as this week, if you are a Prime member (or pay for the fastest delivery option), and early next week otherwise.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$49 OFF
10th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $299.99

$49 OFF
10th Gen iPad (256GB Wi-Fi) for $449.99

Apple cut the prices of this iPad lineup earlier in the month, and each model is now $100 cheaper. After this, we quickly saw discounts measuring about $20-$30 on Wi-Fi models, and today marks the first time we've tracked steeper $49 markdowns on the new prices of the 10th generation iPad.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.

