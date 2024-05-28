Apple's 10th Gen iPad Hits New Low Price of $299.99 on Amazon

Apple's 10th generation 64GB Wi-Fi iPad has hit a new all-time low price today on Amazon, available for $299.99 in two colors, down from $349.00. You can also find another record low price on the 256GB Wi-Fi model, and both of these deals require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the deal price at checkout.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad, you can get this tablet for $449.99 in two colors, down from $499.00. Both tablets are available to be delivered as soon as this week, if you are a Prime member (or pay for the fastest delivery option), and early next week otherwise.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Apple cut the prices of this iPad lineup earlier in the month, and each model is now $100 cheaper. After this, we quickly saw discounts measuring about $20-$30 on Wi-Fi models, and today marks the first time we've tracked steeper $49 markdowns on the new prices of the 10th generation iPad.

