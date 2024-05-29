Worlds Made on iPad: Apple's Latest Ad Showcases Animating With Apple Pencil Pro

Apple today shared a new ad called "Worlds Made on iPad" on its YouTube channel. The video features green-screen footage from actress Sofia Wylie overlaid on three different animated backdrops, which Apple says were created by illustrators using the new iPad Pro with the M4 chip and the Apple Pencil Pro.

"One piece of green screen footage interpreted by different animators using iPad Pro powered by the M4 chip, and the new Apple Pencil Pro," says Apple's video description. The ad is set to the song "Concentrate" by Billy Lemos (featuring Dua Saleh).

Apple also shared a behind-the-scenes YouTube Short:

The new iPad Pro, iPad Air, and Apple Pencil Pro launched on May 15.

Key new features of the Apple Pencil Pro include the ability to squeeze the accessory to bring up a tool palette, a gyroscope that allows users to roll the Apple Pencil Pro for precise control of shaped pen and brush tools, haptic feedback for certain actions, and the ability to find the Apple Pencil Pro in the Find My app if it is misplaced.

Priced at $129, the Apple Pencil Pro is only compatible with the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models.