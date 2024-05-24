New Beats Pill Speaker Spotted in Another Database as Launch Nears
Another regulatory agency has approved Apple's new version of the Beats Pill speaker ahead of its official announcement (via 91mobiles).
Following its recent appearance in the United States FCC database, the upcoming Beats Pill speaker has now been spotted on Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) website. The device, carrying the model number A3211, matches the specifications seen in the FCC listing. Certification listings such as these are necessary steps before a product can be brought to market, and their appearance typically signals a launch within weeks.
Images included in the NCC listing provide additional views of the new Beats Pill's design, which retains the familiar pill-shaped aesthetic of its predecessors. The front of the device is entirely covered by the speaker grille with prominent "Beats" branding. There are four physical buttons on the top and a USB-C port is located on the rear. The new model also includes a lanyard hole on the side. The device is expected to be available in three colors: Black, Gold, and Red.
Basketball star LeBron James and Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo were among the first to be spotted with the new Beats Pill over the past month. These sightings were followed by the speaker's appearance in the iOS 17.5 Release Candidate. While Apple has not officially announced the new Beats Pill, the multiple certifications and celebrity sightings indicate that its launch is almost certainly very soon.
