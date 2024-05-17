Hands-On With the New M2 iPad Air

by

Apple this week came out with new iPad Pro and iPad Air models. The ‌iPad Pro‌ has a next-generation M4 chip and an OLED display so it got much of the attention, but Apple added a whole new size to the Air lineup to offer a more affordable way to get a bigger screen. We spent some time with the new ‌iPad Air‌ to see what's new and whether it's worth buying.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

The smaller version of the ‌iPad Air‌ measures in at 11 inches, and the larger version is 13 inches, the same as the ‌iPad Pro‌. Prior to now, the only way to get a 13-inch tablet was to buy the Pro, but the new Air is a much more affordable option.

Pricing starts at $599 for the 11-inch version and $799 for the 13-inch version, while the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is priced starting at $999 and the 13-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ is $1,299. So the 13-inch Air is a full $500 cheaper. You're losing out on the OLED display, ProMotion, compatibility with the new Magic Keyboard, and the M4 chip, but not too much else.

The M2 chip in the ‌iPad Air‌ is still super fast and able to handle anything you might want to do on an iPad, and while the display doesn't have the brightness or the contrast of the OLED display, it's good enough for almost everyone.

Confusingly, the ‌iPad‌ "Air" name no longer really fits because the ‌iPad Pro‌ models are now thinner and lighter than the Air models, so you can also expect a little bit of extra bulk going with the Air line. The ‌iPad Air‌ can only be used with the prior-generation Magic Keyboard, but it does work with the new Apple Pencil Pro that has haptic feedback and a gyroscope for barrel roll.

At $799, the 13-inch ‌iPad Air‌ paired with a keyboard is probably the best ‌iPad‌ for those who want a computer replacement, given its size, speed, and price point. The 11-inch model is ideal if you want something smaller and more affordable that's still powerful, but for those who just want a simple tablet for watching movies or browsing the web, even the Air might be too much tablet.

What do you think of the revamped ‌iPad Air‌ and Apple's new iPad lineup? Let us know in the comments below.

Related Roundup: iPad Air
Buyer's Guide: iPad Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPad

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Troubling iOS 17.5 Bug Reportedly Resurfacing Old Deleted Photos

Wednesday May 15, 2024 5:29 am PDT by
There are concerning reports on Reddit that Apple's latest iOS 17.5 update has introduced a bug that causes old photos that were deleted – in some cases years ago – to reappear in users' photo libraries. After updating their iPhone, one user said they were shocked to find old NSFW photos that they deleted in 2021 suddenly showing up in photos marked as recently uploaded to iCloud. Other...
Read Full Article420 comments
CarPlay Sound Recognition

Apple Previews Three New CarPlay Features Coming With iOS 18

Wednesday May 15, 2024 9:18 am PDT by
Apple today previewed new accessibility features coming with iOS 18 later this year, and this includes some new options for CarPlay. Apple highlighted three new features coming to CarPlay: Voice Control: This feature will allow users to navigate CarPlay and control apps with just their voice. Color Filters: This feature will make the CarPlay interface visually easier to use for...
Read Full Article75 comments
General Apps Messages

iMessage Down for Some Users [Update: Service Restored]

Thursday May 16, 2024 3:00 pm PDT by
The iMessage service that Apple users to send messages to one another appears to be down for some users, and messages are failing to go out or are taking an extra long time to send. There are numerous reports about the issue on social networks and a spike of outage reports on Down Detector, but Apple's System Status page is not yet reporting an outage. Update: Apple's status page says...
Read Full Article133 comments
apple tv 4k red image

Apple Releases tvOS 17.5

Monday May 13, 2024 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released tvOS 17.5, the fifth update update to the tvOS 17 operating system that came out last September. tvOS 17.5 comes two months after the release of tvOS 17.4. tvOS 17.5 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌. Go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌Apple TV‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to ...
Read Full Article29 comments
ChatGPT for Mac

OpenAI Announces ChatGPT App for Mac, GPT-4 for Free, and More

Monday May 13, 2024 10:43 am PDT by
At its Spring Update event, OpenAI announced that it will be releasing a desktop app for the Mac, as seen in the screenshot below. The app will be rolling out to ChatGPT Plus subscribers starting today, ahead of a wider launch "in the coming weeks." "With a simple keyboard shortcut (Option + Space), you can instantly ask ChatGPT a question," OpenAI's press release says. In addition, Voice...
Read Full Article204 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With the New M4 OLED iPad Pro

Wednesday May 15, 2024 10:40 am PDT by
Today is the official launch day of the new iPad Pro models, and these updated tablets mark the biggest feature and design refresh that we've seen for the iPad Pro in several years. We picked up one of the new 13-inch models to check out everything new. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. When it comes to design, Apple is still offering 11-inch and 13-inch size options ...
Read Full Article113 comments