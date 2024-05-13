Apple Wrapping Up OpenAI Deal to Bring ChatGPT Features to iOS 18

Apple has closed in on a deal with OpenAI that should see ChatGPT being used to power new features in its next iPhone operating system, according to Bloomberg.



In a report over the weekend, Bloomberg claimed that the two companies have been "finalizing terms for a pact to use ChatGPT features in Apple's iOS 18." How the popular chatbot would integrate with Apple's software is not yet known.

The agreement would see ChatGPT become another tool in a range of AI features that Apple is expected to bring to iPhones. Apple is also said to be in ongoing talks with Google to license its Gemini chatbot, but those discussions have not reportedly led to an agreement. Apple is known to have been in talks with OpenAI since February.

Apple at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference next month is expected to announce several AI features coming to iOS 18, which is said to be one of the biggest upgrades to the iPhone operating system in years. According to Haitong analyst Jeff Pu, Apple plans to run some of the features on data servers powered by its own in-house chips.

Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed in February that Apple plans to "break new ground" in AI. Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has previously reported that Apple is also working on its own chatbot tool that some engineers have dubbed "Apple GPT" to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT.