Tim Cook Says Apple Will 'Break New Ground' in Generative AI

Apple today held its annual shareholders meeting, and during the event, Apple CEO Tim Cook once again commented on Apple's AI plans. Cook said that the company will "break new ground" in generative AI in 2024. "We believe it will unlock transformative opportunities for our users," said Cook.



Cook has made several statements on Apple's artificial intelligence ambitions in recent months. Back in November, he said that Apple was "investing quite a bit" in AI, and in February, he said that the company was spending a "tremendous amount of time and effort" on AI, with more details to come later in the year.

Multiple rumors have said that Apple will add new generative AI features in iOS 18, with plans to use AI to boost the capabilities of many of the built-in iOS apps.

Aside from Cook's comments on AI, the shareholder meeting was business as usual. As noted by Bloomberg, shareholders rejected a proposal asking Apple for an AI transparency report with details on whether AI is being used ethically.

Apple's board and executive compensation plans were approved, but no shareholder proposals were accepted. Al Gore and James Bell are set to retire from Apple's board, while former Aerospace Corp. CEO Wanda Austin will join.