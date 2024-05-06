Apple Reportedly Building M2 Ultra and M4-Powered AI Servers

by

Apple has started building its own AI servers that use the M2 Ultra chip, Haitong analyst Jeff Pu reports.

Apple Silicon AI Optimized Feature Siri
Pu provided the analysis based on supply chain checks in a new note to investors seen by MacRumors. Foxconn is said to currently be assembling Apple AI servers that contain the ‌M2‌ Ultra, with plans to assemble AI servers powered by the M4 chip in late 2025. Last month, a reputable source on Weibo said that Apple was working on processors for its own AI servers made with TSMC's 3nm process, targeting mass production by the second half of 2025, which may line up with this report about M4-powered AI servers.

Apple's decision to build its own AI server is reflective of the company's ongoing strategy to vertically integrate its supply chain. Apple will likely use its own chips to enhance the performance of its data centers and future AI tools that rely on the cloud.

While Apple is rumored to be prioritizing on-device processing for many of its upcoming AI tools, it is inevitable that some operations will have to occur in the cloud. By the time M4-based servers could be operational in data centers, Apple's new AI strategy should be well underway.

In line with broader industry expectations, Pu also expects Apple to announce on-device AI features at WWDC in June, such as audio recording summarization, photo and video editing, and live translation. While the iPhone 16 lineup will tout a range of AI features, 2025's iPhone 17 models will apparently be more focused AI devices.

TallGuyGT Avatar
TallGuyGT
44 minutes ago at 11:47 am
If they're using M2 Ultras, I hope that means they're saving the M4 Ultras for a Mac Studio / Pro release at WWDC 24 (and not WWDC 2025).
CWallace Avatar
CWallace
51 minutes ago at 11:40 am
Makes sense for them to leverage their own hardware, especially if their AI implementation is designed around their neural engine and GPU designs as opposed to "commodity / off-the-shelf" hardware.

And I do not expect Apple to offer these servers at retail, so this is not the "return of the Xserve".
Think|Different Avatar
Think|Different
42 minutes ago at 11:49 am
Cannot wait to see what they do in this space! WWDC is gonna be a good one.

Attachment Image
bradman83 Avatar
bradman83
29 minutes ago at 12:02 pm

If they're using M2 Ultras, I hope that means they're saving the M4 Ultras for a Mac Studio / Pro release at WWDC 24 (and not WWDC 2025).
The second-gen 5nm process the M2 series is built on is substantially cheaper than the first-gen 3nm process the M3 series is built on, while the Neural Engine in the M3 series is only 15% faster than the M2 (versus 60% faster than the M1). So Apple can build data centers with M2 Ultra chips for substantially less than an M3 chip without sacrificing much in the way of performance.

And if Apple is preparing to release an M3 Ultra at WWDC they'd likely want the chip supply dedicated to those for-sale units.
gank41 Avatar
gank41
12 minutes ago at 12:19 pm

Ummm...why? there is a reason why Xserve failed....Apple's proprietary server tech just wasn't popular or performant enough for the market, hence why it failed and why Apple decided to end it.

I would imagine that AS-equipped servers, if Apple decided to sell them again, would end up with the same fate. Especially with regards to AI generation and Nvidia taking a huge lead with that too...
Why? Because maybe people want something in a smaller OU than the Mac Pro for their rack?
