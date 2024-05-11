Best Apple Deals of the Week: First Discounts Hit M4 iPad Pro Alongside Sales on AirPods, MacBooks, and More

This week's best deals included a wide variety of Apple products and related accessories, ranging from the brand new M4 iPad Pro to Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K Display.

M4 iPad Pro

  • What's the deal? Get $50 off M4 iPad Pro
  • Where can I get it? Best Buy
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to see these deals.

$50 OFF
M4 iPad Pro at Best Buy

The most notable deal of the week appeared at Best Buy, which still has the new M4 iPad Pro on sale at $50 off for My Best Buy Plus/Total members. These iPad Pros were just announced this week, so this is the first pre-order discount we've seen on the tablets.

Adobe

  • What's the deal? Get 40% off Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps
  • Where can I get it? Adobe
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

40% OFF
Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps for $35.99/month

Adobe is offering first-time subscribers of the Creative Cloud All Apps plan a 40 percent discount on the service, priced at $35.99 per month. This is for your first year of the subscription plan, and it includes access to more than 20 creative apps like Photoshop and Illustrator.

AirPods

  • What's the deal? Get up to $49 off AirPods
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$49 OFF
AirPods 2 for $79.99

$29 OFF
AirPods 3 for $139.99

$69 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C) for $179.99

Amazon kicked off the week with the first notable discount on the AirPods 3 since February. You can still get these earbuds for $139.99 right now, down from $169.00, and the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro 2 are also on sale.

M3 MacBook Air

  • What's the deal? Get up to $149 off M3 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$149 OFF
15-Inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB) for $1,149.99

$149 OFF
15-Inch M3 MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 512GB) for $1,349.99

$149 OFF
15-Inch M3 MacBook Air (16GB RAM, 512GB) for $1,549.99

Amazon introduced $149 off the M3 MacBook Air this week, starting at $1,149.99 for the 256GB model, down from $1,299.00. You can also get a few discounts on the 512GB models with both 8GB and 16GB RAM.

Samsung

  • What's the deal? Save on Samsung's best monitors and TVs
  • Where can I get it? Samsung
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$600 OFF
27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $999.99

$300 OFF
27-inch Smart Monitor M8 for $399.99

Samsung marked down a collection of monitors and TVs earlier in the week, with notable deals on the popular ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor ($600 off) and Smart Monitor M8 ($300 off).

M1 iPad Air

  • What's the deal? Get $150 off M1 iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
M1 iPad Air (64GB Wi-Fi) for $449.00

$150 OFF
M1 iPad Air (256GB Wi-Fi) for $599.00

Finally, Amazon is discounting every model of the M1 iPad Air this week. You'll find $150 off these tablets, priced starting at $449.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

