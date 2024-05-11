Best Apple Deals of the Week: First Discounts Hit M4 iPad Pro Alongside Sales on AirPods, MacBooks, and More
This week's best deals included a wide variety of Apple products and related accessories, ranging from the brand new M4 iPad Pro to Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K Display.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
M4 iPad Pro
- What's the deal? Get $50 off M4 iPad Pro
- Where can I get it? Best Buy
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
The most notable deal of the week appeared at Best Buy, which still has the new M4 iPad Pro on sale at $50 off for My Best Buy Plus/Total members. These iPad Pros were just announced this week, so this is the first pre-order discount we've seen on the tablets.
Adobe
- What's the deal? Get 40% off Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps
- Where can I get it? Adobe
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Adobe is offering first-time subscribers of the Creative Cloud All Apps plan a 40 percent discount on the service, priced at $35.99 per month. This is for your first year of the subscription plan, and it includes access to more than 20 creative apps like Photoshop and Illustrator.
AirPods
- What's the deal? Get up to $49 off AirPods
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon kicked off the week with the first notable discount on the AirPods 3 since February. You can still get these earbuds for $139.99 right now, down from $169.00, and the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro 2 are also on sale.
M3 MacBook Air
- What's the deal? Get up to $149 off M3 MacBook Air
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Amazon introduced $149 off the M3 MacBook Air this week, starting at $1,149.99 for the 256GB model, down from $1,299.00. You can also get a few discounts on the 512GB models with both 8GB and 16GB RAM.
Samsung
- What's the deal? Save on Samsung's best monitors and TVs
- Where can I get it? Samsung
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Samsung marked down a collection of monitors and TVs earlier in the week, with notable deals on the popular ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor ($600 off) and Smart Monitor M8 ($300 off).
M1 iPad Air
- What's the deal? Get $150 off M1 iPad Air
- Where can I get it? Amazon
- Where can I find the original deal? Right here
Finally, Amazon is discounting every model of the M1 iPad Air this week. You'll find $150 off these tablets, priced starting at $449.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.