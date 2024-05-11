Best Apple Deals of the Week: First Discounts Hit M4 iPad Pro Alongside Sales on AirPods, MacBooks, and More

This week's best deals included a wide variety of Apple products and related accessories, ranging from the brand new M4 iPad Pro to Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K Display.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



M4 iPad Pro

What's the deal? Get $50 off M4 iPad Pro

Get $50 off M4 iPad Pro Where can I get it? Best Buy

Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You need a My Best Buy Plus/Total membership to see these deals.

The most notable deal of the week appeared at Best Buy, which still has the new M4 iPad Pro on sale at $50 off for My Best Buy Plus/Total members. These iPad Pros were just announced this week, so this is the first pre-order discount we've seen on the tablets.



Adobe

What's the deal? Get 40% off Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps

Get 40% off Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps Where can I get it? Adobe

Adobe Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Adobe is offering first-time subscribers of the Creative Cloud All Apps plan a 40 percent discount on the service, priced at $35.99 per month. This is for your first year of the subscription plan, and it includes access to more than 20 creative apps like Photoshop and Illustrator.



AirPods

What's the deal? Get up to $49 off AirPods

Get up to $49 off AirPods Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon kicked off the week with the first notable discount on the AirPods 3 since February. You can still get these earbuds for $139.99 right now, down from $169.00, and the AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro 2 are also on sale.



M3 MacBook Air

What's the deal? Get up to $149 off M3 MacBook Air

Get up to $149 off M3 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Amazon introduced $149 off the M3 MacBook Air this week, starting at $1,149.99 for the 256GB model, down from $1,299.00. You can also get a few discounts on the 512GB models with both 8GB and 16GB RAM.



Samsung

What's the deal? Save on Samsung's best monitors and TVs

Save on Samsung's best monitors and TVs Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung marked down a collection of monitors and TVs earlier in the week, with notable deals on the popular ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor ($600 off) and Smart Monitor M8 ($300 off).



M1 iPad Air

What's the deal? Get $150 off M1 iPad Air

Get $150 off M1 iPad Air Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Finally, Amazon is discounting every model of the M1 iPad Air this week. You'll find $150 off these tablets, priced starting at $449.00 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model.

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.