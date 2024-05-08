Samsung Introduces Discounts on Monitors and TVs, Including $600 Off ViewFinity S9 5K

Samsung has a new monitor sale this week, which includes discounts on 4K and 5K Samsung monitors. The popular ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor and Smart Monitor M8 are both discounted during this sale, but you'll also find sales on storage, audio, TVs, smartphones, and home appliances.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

As with previous sales, the highlight of the new event is the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor for $999.99, down from $1,599.99. At $600 off this is a solid second-best price on the 2023 display, which has a matte display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4.

Samsung's 27-inch Smart Monitor M8 is also being discounted during this sale, available for $399.99 in Warm White, down from $699.99. This is a 4K smart monitor with a design that looks similar to the iMac line, and this is a solid second-best price.

Additionally, Samsung has quite a few more monitor and TV deals, which we've rounded up below.



Monitors

TVs

