Amazon Takes $149 Off Every 15-Inch M3 MacBook Air, Starting at $1,149.99

Amazon has new all-time low prices on Apple's 15-inch M3 MacBook Air today, starting at $1,149.99 for the 256GB model. In order to see these discounts you'll need to clip an on-page coupon and then head to the checkout screen.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also get the 8GB RAM/512GB model for $1,349.99 and the 16GB RAM/512GB model for $1,549.99, both of which are $149 off their original prices. These computers just debuted in March 2024, featuring faster M3 chips, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina displays, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system, two USB-C ports, a MagSafe charging port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

There are also a few 13-inch M3 MacBook Air models on sale at Amazon, including the 256GB model for $999.00 and the 512GB model for $1,199.00, which are $100 discounts. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.