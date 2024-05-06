Amazon Takes $149 Off Every 15-Inch M3 MacBook Air, Starting at $1,149.99
Amazon has new all-time low prices on Apple's 15-inch M3 MacBook Air today, starting at $1,149.99 for the 256GB model. In order to see these discounts you'll need to clip an on-page coupon and then head to the checkout screen.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can also get the 8GB RAM/512GB model for $1,349.99 and the 16GB RAM/512GB model for $1,549.99, both of which are $149 off their original prices. These computers just debuted in March 2024, featuring faster M3 chips, 15.3-inch Liquid Retina displays, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, six-speaker sound system, two USB-C ports, a MagSafe charging port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
There are also a few 13-inch M3 MacBook Air models on sale at Amazon, including the 256GB model for $999.00 and the 512GB model for $1,199.00, which are $100 discounts. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
Popular Stories
Apple is expected to announce iOS 18 during its WWDC keynote on June 10, and new features have already been rumored for many apps, including Apple Music, Apple Maps, Calculator, Messages, Notes, Safari, and others. Below, we recap iOS 18 rumors on a per-app basis, based on reports from MacRumors, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and others: Apple Maps: At least two new Apple Maps features are...
Apple is holding at least five announcements for later in the year that will not arrive at the company's "Let loose" special event next week, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a report detailing his expectations for Apple's upcoming event, Gurman noted that there are a total of five things that the company is holding for later in the year: AI features: While Apple may tease new...
It's been a long time since the last one, but an Apple event is finally right around the corner! While it's anticipated to be a fairly short pre-recorded affair, we're expecting to see the first updates to the iPad lineup in over a year and half, so make sure to tune in to see what Apple has in store. Other news and rumors this week included a couple of product introductions from Apple's...
Top Rated Comments