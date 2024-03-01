Chip Details of 16 Upcoming Apple Devices Revealed

The chip details of 16 new Apple devices have been discovered, according to technical information posted on X earlier today by a private account with a proven track record of sharing accurate information about Apple's plans.



Eight unreleased Apple devices with the A14 Bionic, A17 Pro, and M2 chips were among the list of chip identifiers (CPIDs). There are two upcoming A14 Bionic and A17 Pro devices, and four upcoming ‌M2‌ devices. MacRumors believes they relate to the following products:



A14 Bionic : iPad (11th-generation) in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations. The model number does not correlate to what the ‌iPad‌ (11th-generation) is expected to have, so it may be a modified ‌iPad‌ (10th-generation) in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations instead, or potentially a HomePod with a display.

: iPad (11th-generation) in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations. The model number does not correlate to what the ‌iPad‌ (11th-generation) is expected to have, so it may be a modified ‌iPad‌ (10th-generation) in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations instead, or potentially a HomePod with a display. A17 : iPad mini (seventh-generation) in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations. This may be the A17 Pro chip or an A17 variant.

: iPad mini (seventh-generation) in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations. This may be the A17 Pro chip or an A17 variant. M2: iPad Air (sixth-generation) in 10.9- and 12.9-inch display sizes and in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations.

If they relate to a new entry-level ‌iPad‌ model, the chip identifiers suggest that the device will not receive a chip upgrade in its next incarnation. The current, 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ already contains an A14 Bionic chip. The chances of this device being a ‌HomePod‌ with a display are slim due to model number trends, but the possibility cannot be ruled out.

The current, sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌ model contains the A15 Bionic and some previous speculation suggested that the device would be most likely to feature the A16 Bionic in its next generation, so an A17 chipset would be a significant upgrade.

There were also eight more identifiers for two unreleased chips that likely relate to the four models in the iPhone 16 lineup and the next-generation iPad Pro in 11- and 13-inch display sizes. The next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ is widely rumored to launch later this month and feature the M3 chip that Apple first introduced in October 2023. However, the sequence of identifiers raises the unexpected possibility of the ‌iPad Pro‌ containing the M4 chip.

The information suggests that the entire ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup will feature the same A18 chip, corroborating previous reports. The source who posted the information told MacRumors that the iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will still likely feature a chip branded as an "A18 Pro," even though the entire lineup of chips features the same CPID. The standard "A18" chip in the ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus may have some binned or disabled modules to differentiate it.

Earlier this week, the source posted which iPhone and iPad models will be supported by iOS 18. The account prefers to keep a low profile, but much of its previously posted information and many of its claims have been proven to be true.