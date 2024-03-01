Chip Details of 16 Upcoming Apple Devices Revealed

by

The chip details of 16 new Apple devices have been discovered, according to technical information posted on X earlier today by a private account with a proven track record of sharing accurate information about Apple's plans.

Apple Silicon Teal Feature
Eight unreleased Apple devices with the A14 Bionic, A17 Pro, and M2 chips were among the list of chip identifiers (CPIDs). There are two upcoming A14 Bionic and A17 Pro devices, and four upcoming ‌M2‌ devices. MacRumors believes they relate to the following products:

  • A14 Bionic: iPad (11th-generation) in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations. The model number does not correlate to what the ‌iPad‌ (11th-generation) is expected to have, so it may be a modified ‌iPad‌ (10th-generation) in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations instead, or potentially a HomePod with a display.
  • A17: iPad mini (seventh-generation) in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations. This may be the A17 Pro chip or an A17 variant.
  • M2: iPad Air (sixth-generation) in 10.9- and 12.9-inch display sizes and in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular configurations.

If they relate to a new entry-level ‌iPad‌ model, the chip identifiers suggest that the device will not receive a chip upgrade in its next incarnation. The current, 10th-generation ‌iPad‌ already contains an A14 Bionic chip. The chances of this device being a ‌HomePod‌ with a display are slim due to model number trends, but the possibility cannot be ruled out.

The current, sixth-generation ‌iPad mini‌ model contains the A15 Bionic and some previous speculation suggested that the device would be most likely to feature the A16 Bionic in its next generation, so an A17 chipset would be a significant upgrade.

There were also eight more identifiers for two unreleased chips that likely relate to the four models in the iPhone 16 lineup and the next-generation iPad Pro in 11- and 13-inch display sizes. The next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ is widely rumored to launch later this month and feature the M3 chip that Apple first introduced in October 2023. However, the sequence of identifiers raises the unexpected possibility of the ‌iPad Pro‌ containing the M4 chip.

The information suggests that the entire ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup will feature the same A18 chip, corroborating previous reports. The source who posted the information told MacRumors that the iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max will still likely feature a chip branded as an "A18 Pro," even though the entire lineup of chips features the same CPID. The standard "A18" chip in the ‌iPhone 16‌ and ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus may have some binned or disabled modules to differentiate it.

Earlier this week, the source posted which iPhone and iPad models will be supported by iOS 18. The account prefers to keep a low profile, but much of its previously posted information and many of its claims have been proven to be true.

Related Roundups: iPad Pro, iPad mini, iPad, iPad Air , iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro
Tag: Apple Silicon Guide
Buyer's Guide: 11" iPad Pro (Don't Buy), iPad Mini (Don't Buy), 12.9" iPad Pro (Don't Buy), iPad (Caution), iPad Air (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: iPad

Popular Stories

Apple car wheel icon feature yellow

Apple Cancels Electric Car Project

Tuesday February 27, 2024 11:05 am PST by
Apple has canceled all plans to release an autonomous, electric vehicle, reports Bloomberg. Apple has been working on an Apple Car for more than a decade and invested millions of dollars into development before deciding it was not a viable project. Apple's Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams today told approximately 2,000 employees working on the Apple Car that the project was canceled,...
Read Full Article789 comments
iOS 18 Mock iPhone 16 Feature Gray

iOS 18 Rumored to Be Compatible With These iPhone Models

Tuesday February 27, 2024 6:31 am PST by
iOS 18 will be compatible with the iPhone XR, and thereby also the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max models with the same A12 Bionic chip, according to a post on X today from a private account with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS updates. The post was spotted by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, and it has since been deleted. However, this was likely because the...
Read Full Article50 comments
Google maps feaure

Google Maps Finally Rolls Out Glanceable Directions

Wednesday February 28, 2024 2:07 am PST by
After more than a year since announcing the feature, Google Maps is finally rolling out glanceable directions on Android and iOS (via Android Police). The feature allows users to view turn-by-turn directions and a live ETA directly from their device's lock screen – information that was previously only visible when a phone was unlocked. Glanceable directions also work on the app's route...
Read Full Article26 comments
iPad Air 5

iPadOS 18 Rumored to Drop Support for These iPad Models

Tuesday February 27, 2024 6:55 am PST by
iPadOS 18 will drop support for iPad models equipped with the A10X Fusion chip, according to a post on X today from a private account with a proven track record of sharing build numbers for upcoming iOS and iPadOS updates. This means that iPadOS 18 would not be compatible with the first-generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro or the second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro models released in 2017. It...
Read Full Article74 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Coming Soon With These New Features for Your iPhone

Monday February 26, 2024 6:08 am PST by
In a press release last month, Apple confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, and an iMessage security upgrade. The update also adds new emoji and includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay...
Read Full Article
M3 MacBook Air Feature

New MacBook Air Models Launching Next Month: 5 Features to Expect

Wednesday February 28, 2024 1:50 am PST by
The existing 15-inch MacBook Air arrived in June 2023, which is not that long ago in terms of Mac update cycles. However, Apple released the current 13-inch ‌MacBook Air back in June 2022. It is now the oldest Mac in Apple's current crop, having not been updated in 600 days. But rumors suggest that is unlikely to be the case for much longer. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has...
Read Full Article