Here's What Apple Retail's New Machine to Update iPhones in the Box Looks Like

Apple retail stores are now receiving information about the company's new system for wirelessly updating iPhone software prior to sale, iGen reports.
Last week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurmanreported that the new proprietary system, called "Presto," will begin operation across the U.S. in April. Gurman first reported on the wireless system in October, describing it as a "proprietary pad-like device" upon which retail store staff can place a sealed iPhone box. The system wirelessly turns on the iPhone inside, updates its software to the latest available version, and then powers it off.
Presto features small lockers that can accommodate six iPhone boxes simultaneously. There are markings to ensure that boxes are correctly positioned for NFC depending on their size. Once correctly positioned, the iPhone will update within 15 to 30 minutes. iGen has now shared a still from a video showing two of the machines stacked one on top of the other:
Presto was developed by Apple's Backstage Operations team, which designs tools for technicians and retail store employees. The company developed "Presto" as a way to avoid selling iPhones in retail stores with outdated software. For example, the iPhone 15 series shipped with iOS 17, but Apple subsequently released iOS 17.0.1 before the devices launched. The update was required to fix an issue that prevented the transfer of data directly from another iPhone during the initial setup process.
Apple apparently intends to have the technology in all U.S. retail stores by early summer. Retail locations outside the U.S. are also now receiving information about how Presto works.
