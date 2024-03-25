Apple Readying In-Box iPhone Software Update System for Retail Stores

by

Apple is set to roll out a new system that allows retail store staff to wirelessly update the software on iPhones prior to sale, without having to take them out of their packaging.

Apple Store Vancouver Canada
Writing in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the new proprietary system, called "Presto," relies on MagSafe and other wireless technologies, and "looks a bit like a metal cubby for shoes." It will begin rolling out widely across the U.S. in April, with Apple's intention to have the technology in all U.S. retail stores by early summer, he added.

Gurman first reported on the wireless system in October, describing it as a "proprietary pad-like device" on which retail store staff can place a sealed ‌iPhone‌ box. The system wirelessly turns on the iPhone inside, updates its software to the latest version available, and then powers it off.

Apple developed "Presto" as a way to avoid selling iPhones in retail stores with outdated software. For example, the iPhone 15 series shipped with iOS 17, but Apple subsequently released iOS 17.0.1 before the devices launched. The point update was required to fix an issue that prevented the transfer of data directly from another iPhone during the initial setup process.

That meant new iPhone 15 owners had to update the devices themselves as part of the setup process, or manually via the Settings app under General → Software Update if they opted to set up the device as new and transfer data later. Following the rollout of "Presto," such a scenario will be avoidable, making the setup process more straightforward for end users.

Tag: Mark Gurman

Top Rated Comments

jchap Avatar
jchap
57 minutes ago at 03:48 am
Wonder if this uses a combination of NFC technology and the connection used for wireless charging. Perhaps the phone would have to be powered on by a magnetic source, since it can't always be on inside of the package...

The fact that Apple is allowing iPhones to be powered on from a near-field source and flash-updated is a little concerning from a security point of view.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
boswald Avatar
boswald
1 hour ago at 03:46 am
This is a great idea. Resolving major or “controversial” issues before they get into customers hands is a great thing.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
53 minutes ago at 03:52 am

Gurman first reported on the wireless system in October, describing it as a "proprietary pad-like device" on which retail store staff can place a sealed ‌iPhone‌ box. The system wirelessly turns on the iPhone inside, updates its software to the latest version available, and then powers it off.

So they can turn a phone on from a distance. While a great idea for updates, I definitely wonder what dangers this ability opens up.
Having to place an iPhone on a pad-like device to turn it on and update it isn't the same as turning it on and updating it "from a distance"
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NinjaHERO Avatar
NinjaHERO
1 hour ago at 03:45 am
So they can turn a phone on from a distance. While a great idea for updates, I definitely wonder what dangers this ability opens up.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marbles1 Avatar
Marbles1
54 minutes ago at 03:51 am

So they can turn a phone on from a distance. While a great idea for updates, I definitely wonder what dangers this ability opens up.
One I can think of is the temptation to make updates even more 'just in time' than they are now: i.e. ship products that have known bugs just to get the logistics rolling and the physical devices where they need to be and then have the stores update the software manually (and make miss a few devices).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iPay Avatar
iPay
36 minutes ago at 04:09 am

This is a great idea. Resolving major or “controversial” issues before they get into customers hands is a great thing.
Yeah, finally making use of these art students paid for looking cool at Apple Stores.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 With Bug Fixes and Security Improvements

Thursday March 21, 2024 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating systems. The new software comes a couple of weeks after Apple released iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 with app changes in the European Union, new emoji, and more. iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software...
Read Full Article145 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

Seven Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Tuesday March 19, 2024 5:20 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article100 comments
iPhone Home Screen Gradient

Sources: iOS 18 Lets Users Customize Layout of Home Screen App Icons

Sunday March 24, 2024 1:33 pm PDT by
iOS 18 will give iPhone users greater control over Home Screen app icon arrangement, according to sources familiar with the matter. Home Screen on iOS 17 While app icons will likely remain locked to an invisible grid system on the Home Screen, to ensure there is some uniformity, our sources say that users will be able to arrange icons more freely on iOS 18. For example, we expect that the...
Read Full Article109 comments
maxresdefault

The MacRumors Show: Apple's Four Upcoming AirPods Models

Friday March 22, 2024 9:03 am PDT by
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's rumored plan to refresh the entire AirPods lineup with a series of new models. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos The fourth-generation AirPods will reportedly feature a new design with a better fit, improved sound quality, and an updated charging case with a USB-C port. For the first time ever,...
Read Full Article29 comments
m1 vs m2 air feature toned down

Apple Silicon Vulnerability Allows Hackers to Extract Encryption Keys

Friday March 22, 2024 5:19 am PDT by
An unpatchable vulnerability has been discovered in Apple's M-series chips that allows attackers to extract secret encryption keys from Macs under certain conditions, according to a newly published academic research paper (via ArsTechnica). Named "GoFetch," the type of cyber attack described involves Data Memory-Dependent Prefetchers (DMPs), which try to predict what data the computer will...
Read Full Article204 comments
maxresdefault

Review: Two Weeks With the M3 MacBook Air

Friday March 22, 2024 12:16 pm PDT by
The latest 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models have been available for two weeks now, and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has been using the 15-inch version since it launched. Over on our YouTube channel, Dan shared a review now that he's been able to spend some quality time with the machine. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The M3 MacBook Air is a perfect...
Read Full Article189 comments
combine images

Top Stories: iOS 18's Generative AI Features to Rely on Google?, Latest on New iPads, and More

Saturday March 23, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
We're getting closer to the launch of new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, while rumors about iOS 18 are continuing to ramp up with this week's surprise revelation that Apple has been talking to Google and others about potentially helping power the generative AI features expected to be a major part of this year's update. Other news this week saw the release of iOS 17.4.1 and iPadOS 17.4.1...
Read Full Article24 comments