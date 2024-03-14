Apple Said iPhone Driver's Licenses Would Expand to These 8 U.S. States… Two Years Ago

by

In just four U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports, businesses, and venues.

apple wallet drivers license feature
Adoption of the feature has been slow since Apple first announced it in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available in Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, and Georgia so far. Two years ago, Apple shared a list of additional states committed to supporting the feature in the future, but none of them have revealed any plans yet.

Participating States

Committed States

In March 2022, Apple said the additional eight states listed below would "soon" allow residents to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app, but it is now two years later and none of these states support the feature yet.

  • Connecticut
  • Hawaii
  • Iowa
  • Kentucky
  • Mississippi
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Utah

Apple said the feature would also be supported in Puerto Rico.

In 2021, Apple said it was "already in discussions with many more states" and hoped to offer the feature nationwide in the future.

It is unclear if Apple plans to expand the feature to other countries.

Participating Locations

Apple Wallet ID TSA
Apple Wallet app IDs can be used at select TSA checkpoints within select U.S. airports:

  • Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
  • Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)
  • Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
  • Denver International Airport (DEN)
  • Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Apple says travelers should refer to TSA checkpoint signage to confirm availability of the feature.

Apple's website says IDs in the Wallet app can also be used to show proof of age or identity at "select businesses and venues," but adoption is limited.

Top Rated Comments

tomtad Avatar
tomtad
41 minutes ago at 07:34 am
Tim clearly lost interest as it wasn't bringing in any income
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
The Chosen One Avatar
The Chosen One
37 minutes ago at 07:39 am

Tim clearly lost interest as it wasn't bringing in any income
Probably just (the) American states being difficult.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DocMultimedia Avatar
DocMultimedia
36 minutes ago at 07:40 am
Let’s face it, digital isn’t where it’s at for most old people who make all the decisions. I’m on a three month vacation in Europe and I still love how everyone knows what Apple Pay is. At home in good old Virginny there are many places that are clueless.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dawhol9 Avatar
dawhol9
37 minutes ago at 07:39 am

Tim clearly lost interest as it wasn't bringing in any income
Or....States have decided to "figure it out" alone and if you have ever waited for the government to figure something out and then implement it...well it will be YEARS more for it to go live. Tim can't force a state to do something.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
drichardson875 Avatar
drichardson875
35 minutes ago at 07:41 am
I have a Maryland license on my iPhone and this rarely works at TSA checkpoints at the airport. I've been tired of holding up the line so I only try this if the line is short.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DominikHoffmann Avatar
DominikHoffmann
34 minutes ago at 07:42 am
I appreciate the convenience of not having to have my wallet on me. I am more likely to forget that, when leaving home, than my phone.

However, there have to be privacy or surveillance issues? I have yet to see an impassioned discussion of those. I have so far only seen dismissals by the same people who wholesale condemn 5G.

For example, could there be similar issues with phone-based IDs as there are with Central-Bank Digital Currencies? I am thinking of the scenario, in which banks or governments would cut individuals off from commerce for any reason, like purchasing too many rounds of ammunition or making a donation to an political opposition candidate.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

