Apple Said iPhone Driver's Licenses Would Expand to These 8 U.S. States… Two Years Ago

In just four U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or ID to the Apple Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports, businesses, and venues.



Adoption of the feature has been slow since Apple first announced it in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available in Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, and Georgia so far. Two years ago, Apple shared a list of additional states committed to supporting the feature in the future, but none of them have revealed any plans yet.



Participating States

Committed States

In March 2022, Apple said the additional eight states listed below would "soon" allow residents to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app, but it is now two years later and none of these states support the feature yet.

Connecticut

Hawaii

Iowa

Kentucky

Mississippi

Ohio

Oklahoma

Utah

Apple said the feature would also be supported in Puerto Rico.

In 2021, Apple said it was "already in discussions with many more states" and hoped to offer the feature nationwide in the future.

It is unclear if Apple plans to expand the feature to other countries.



Participating Locations



Apple Wallet app IDs can be used at select TSA checkpoints within select U.S. airports:

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Apple says travelers should refer to TSA checkpoint signage to confirm availability of the feature.

Apple's website says IDs in the Wallet app can also be used to show proof of age or identity at "select businesses and venues," but adoption is limited.