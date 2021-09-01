Apple Announces First U.S. States That Will Let You Add Your Driver's License to Your iPhone

by

Apple today announced the first U.S. states that will be rolling out the ability for residents to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch. Arizona and Georgia will be the first states to support the feature, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah to follow, according to Apple.

apple wallet drivers license
Apple said select TSA security checkpoints in participating U.S. airports will be the first locations where customers can present their digital driver's license or state ID in the Wallet app. Participating states and the TSA will share more information at a later date in regards to when and where mobile driver's licenses and IDs will be supported.

Apple is already in discussions with many more U.S. states as part of its plan to offer the feature nationwide in the future, according to Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

The ability to add a driver's license or ID to the Wallet app is a feature of iOS 15, which will be publicly released later this year. Once a participating state begins offering this capability, customers will be able to tap the plus sign at the top of the Wallet app to begin adding their license or ID, and then simply tap their iPhone or Apple Watch on an identity reader at a TSA checkpoint, without taking out their physical card.

Apple said the feature is designed with privacy and security in mind. When adding a license or state ID card to the Wallet app, customers will be required to take a photo of their face, which will be securely provided to the issuing state for verification. As an additional measure, users will be prompted to complete a series of facial and head movements during the setup process.

Top Rated Comments

Spanther Avatar
Spanther
20 minutes ago at 06:20 am
Sees headline: Please be Georgia, please be Georgia, no way it'll be Georgia.

Reads article: Holy $h1t!!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GenesisST Avatar
GenesisST
19 minutes ago at 06:21 am
Hopefully this will come to Canada one day

That being said, how long will it take before cops, TSA, etc are aware of this and you don't
have to teach them (or argue with them over it)?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
deeddawg Avatar
deeddawg
14 minutes ago at 06:26 am

Hopefully this will come to Canada one day

That being said, how long will it take before cops, TSA, etc are aware of this and you don't
have to teach them (or argue with them over it)?
Forget cops or TSA, how about how long until bartenders and servers and cashiers are on board?

I still regularly get surprised remarks from cashiers who've never seen someone use ApplePay with their watch... doesn't make me hopeful that an on-phone DL is gonna be recognized as valid anytime soon.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dukebound85 Avatar
dukebound85
14 minutes ago at 06:26 am
yea, don't really want to be handing my phone over to the cops....

i'll keep my physical ID
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jcswim312 Avatar
jcswim312
24 minutes ago at 06:16 am
This is going to be an awesome feature - especially when going through airport security once TSA starts accepting digital ID’s

I hope my state, Massachusetts adds this soon!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WestonHarvey1 Avatar
WestonHarvey1
24 minutes ago at 06:16 am
Keep those batteries charged. Make sure you have spare cables in your car.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
