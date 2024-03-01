Best Apple Deals of the Week: Low Prices Hit Apple Accessories Including MagSafe Chargers, Apple Pencil 2, and AirPods

This week's best deals are focused on accessories that pair well with Apple products, including AirPods Pro 2, Apple Pencil 2, a big collection of Anker products at Amazon, and MagSafe chargers at Woot. You'll also find a massive $600 discount on Samsung's ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor among these discounts.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Samsung

What's the deal? Get $600 off Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor

Get $600 off Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor Where can I get it? Samsung

Samsung Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Samsung returned this week with a great discount on the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor, and it's still available for $999.99 today, down from $1,599.99. You can also shop deals on other monitors, smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and more in Samsung's sale.



Apple Pencil 2

What's the deal? Get $50 off Apple Pencil 2

Get $50 off Apple Pencil 2 Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

One of the highlights of this week's deals is on the Apple Pencil 2, which is still available for $79.00 on Amazon, down from $129.00. This is among the first times we've tracked any discount on the Apple Pencil 2 in 2024, and it's an all-time low price on the accessory.



AirPods Pro 2

What's the deal? Get $50 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

Get $50 off AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

After a few weeks of no discounts, Amazon today has the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $199.00, down from $249.00. This is a solid second-best price.



Anker

What's the deal? Save on popular Anker charging accessories

Save on popular Anker charging accessories Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Anker this week opened up a sale on portable batteries, USB-C chargers, MagSafe-compatible docks, and more. Besides the two accessories mentioned in the buttons above, there's the 10,000 mAh Nano Power Bank with built-in USB-C cable for $34.99 with on-page coupon, down from $49.99. There are also two portable batteries with foldable dongles for Lightning ($19.99) and USB-C ($22.49) charging.



MagSafe

What's the deal? Get $49 off MagSafe Duo and $11 off MagSafe Charger

Get $49 off MagSafe Duo and $11 off MagSafe Charger Where can I get it? Woot

Woot Where can I find the original deal? Right here

You can get Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger for the all-time low price of $79.99 right now at Woot, down from $129.00. Woot also has the MagSafe Charger for $27.99, which is a solid second-best price. Both chargers are in new condition and come with a one year Apple limited warranty.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.