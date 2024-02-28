Save on Anker's Best Portable Batteries, USB-C Accessories, MagSafe Chargers, and More
Anker is offering a wide selection of accessories on sale at Amazon, including discounts on the popular 60,000 mAh Power Station with Retractable Light and Smart Display ($109.99) and on the 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube ($134.95). You'll find chargers, USB-C accessories, portable batteries, and more being discounted during this sale.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
If you're looking for a smaller portable battery, there's the 10,000 mAh Nano Power Bank with built-in USB-C cable for $37.99 with on-page coupon, down from $49.99. There are also two portable batteries with foldable dongles for Lightning ($19.99) and USB-C ($22.49) charging.
Shoppers should note that some Amazon deals, including all of the ones mentioned above, require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discounts. To get these discounts, click on the box next to the on-page coupon on each product page, then head to the checkout screen in order to see the final sale price. There are also a few deals from Anker's own website found below.
Portable Batteries
- Nano Portable Charger with Built-In USB-C Connector - $22.49, down from $29.99
- Nano Portable Charger with Built-In Lightning Connector - $19.99, down from $29.99
- MagGo Magnetic Battery - $31.99, down from $49.99
- MagGo Magnetic Battery with Foldable Kickstand - $34.99, down from $49.99
- Nano Power Bank with Built-In USB-C Cable - $37.99, down from $49.99
- Prime Power Bank 20,000 mAh with 100W Charging Base - $157.24 with on-page coupon, down from $184.99
Power Stations
- Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light - $109.99 with on-page coupon, down from $149.99
- SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station - $649.00 with on-page coupon, down from $999.00
- SOLIX F1200 Portable Power Station - $799.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,098.00
- SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station + 200W Solar Panel - $899.99, down from $1,548.00
- SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station - $1,599.00 with on-page coupon, down from $1,999.00
Wall Chargers
- 20W USB-C Charger - $13.99, down from $16.99
- 65W 3-Port USB-C Charger - $39.99, down from $55.99
- 100W 3-Port USB-C Charger - $42.99, down from $74.99
- 6-in-1 Nano Charging Station - $52.79 with on-page coupon, down from $65.99
- Prime 67W 3-Port Charger - $49.99, down from $65.99
Hubs
- 4-Port USB-C Hub - $9.99, down from $19.99
- 10-in-1 USB-C Hub - $79.99, down from $149.99
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.