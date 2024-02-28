Save on Anker's Best Portable Batteries, USB-C Accessories, MagSafe Chargers, and More

Anker is offering a wide selection of accessories on sale at Amazon, including discounts on the popular 60,000 mAh Power Station with Retractable Light and Smart Display ($109.99) and on the 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Cube ($134.95). You'll find chargers, USB-C accessories, portable batteries, and more being discounted during this sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

If you're looking for a smaller portable battery, there's the 10,000 mAh Nano Power Bank with built-in USB-C cable for $37.99 with on-page coupon, down from $49.99. There are also two portable batteries with foldable dongles for Lightning ($19.99) and USB-C ($22.49) charging.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Shoppers should note that some Amazon deals, including all of the ones mentioned above, require you to clip an on-page coupon in order to see the discounts. To get these discounts, click on the box next to the on-page coupon on each product page, then head to the checkout screen in order to see the final sale price. There are also a few deals from Anker's own website found below.



