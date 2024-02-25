Get the Apple Pencil 2 for $79 and AirTag 4 Pack for $78 Today on Amazon

Amazon this weekend has a pair of accessory deals on popular Apple products: the Apple Pencil 2 and AirTag 4 Pack. You can get the Apple Pencil 2 for the all-time low price of $79.00, down from $129.00, and the AirTag 4 Pack for $78.00, down from $99.00.

In regards to the Apple Pencil 2, this is only the second time we've tracked this price in 2024, and it beats the low price we tracked during the holidays by about $10. The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later).

If you have the newest iPad Pro models, the second-generation Apple Pencil can now be detected while hovering up to 12mm above the display. This allows users to see a preview of their drawing before they make it, and with Scribble text fields automatically expand when the pencil gets near the screen.



Secondly, the AirTag 4 Pack is available for $78.00 today on Amazon, down from $99.00. This is just about $4 off from the previous all-time low price on the accessory, and right now it's only available on Amazon.

If you just want one AirTag, Amazon also has the AirTag 1 Pack for $24.00, down from $29.00. This is another second-best price, and both models have an estimated delivery date around February 28.

