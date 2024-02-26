Samsung Offers Massive $600 Discount on ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor, Available for $999.99

Samsung kicked off a new sale on computer monitors this week, including a match of the all-time low price on the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor. You can get this display for $999.99 on Samsung's website, down from $1,599.99. Amazon is matching this sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is a massive $600 discount on the Smart Monitor, which features a matte 5K display, modular 4K SlimFit camera, and support for Thunderbolt 4. The monitor is a good (and cheaper) alternative to Apple's Studio Display. The last time we tracked this deal was about one month ago, so if you've been waiting for a solid markdown on the Samsung display, now is definitely the time to buy.

In addition to the ViewFinity display sale, Samsung has a few other monitor discounts right now, which we've listed below. You can also find other Samsung products on sale this week, including offers and savings on Galaxy smartphones, watches, and tablets.



