AirPods Pro 2 With USB-C Return to Best-Ever $189 Price on Amazon

Amazon today is back with an all-time low price on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Charging Case, available for $189.00, down from $249.00. These are available for free delivery on Amazon as soon as Monday, March 4, and you won't need any coupon code to see this deal.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The last time we tracked this discount was about two weeks ago, and right now it's the only AirPods model with an all-time low price on Amazon. There are still some solid second-best options on AirPods 2 ($99.00), AirPods 3 ($149.99), and AirPods Max ($479.99).

The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C feature a new USB-C port as well as improved dust resistance and 20-bit 48kHz lossless audio when paired with the Apple Vision Pro. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.