iOS 18: AI Server Industry Aiming to Win Business From Apple

AI server makers are hoping to obtain orders from Apple ahead of its highly anticipated unveiling of new AI features later this year, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.



Server manufacturer Supermicro is reportedly "aggressively expanding" its efforts to secure AI-related orders from Apple. The company has the potential to double its shipments of AI servers this year, supported by orders from existing clients including CoreWeave and Tesla.

Late last year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is expected to spend around $4.75 billion on servers to support its AI technology in 2024, up from $620 million in 2023. The company could purchase up to 20,000 servers this year.

Apple is widely expected to announce a range of new AI features at WWDC later this year as part of the preview of iOS 18 and its other software updates. At its annual shareholder meeting yesterday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company will "break new ground" in generative AI in 2024. "We believe it will unlock transformative opportunities for our users," he added.

