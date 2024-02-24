MacRumors Turns 24 Today: Reflecting on Apple's Major Announcements

Happy 24th Birthday to MacRumors! 🥳



MacRumors was founded by doctor-turned-blogger Arnold Kim on February 24, 2000, while he was earning his medical degree, and it has since become the world's most popular Apple-focused news website. Fittingly, we share our birthday with Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs, who would have turned 69 years old today.

MacRumors has been around for many major Apple product announcements, including the iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more:

(We've had such a long run that some of the images are broken in these!)

Thank you to all of our readers, volunteers, and everyone else in our community. We look forward to continuing to share the latest Apple news and rumors.