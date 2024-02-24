MacRumors Turns 24 Today: Reflecting on Apple's Major Announcements

by

Happy 24th Birthday to MacRumors! 🥳

MacRumors Banner
MacRumors was founded by doctor-turned-blogger Arnold Kim on February 24, 2000, while he was earning his medical degree, and it has since become the world's most popular Apple-focused news website. Fittingly, we share our birthday with Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs, who would have turned 69 years old today.

MacRumors has been around for many major Apple product announcements, including the iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and more:

(We've had such a long run that some of the images are broken in these!)

Thank you to all of our readers, volunteers, and everyone else in our community. We look forward to continuing to share the latest Apple news and rumors.

Top Rated Comments

tonywalker23 Avatar
tonywalker23
7 minutes ago at 09:09 am
:) Been here since 2003
:( wish I had bought Apple stock that long ago
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
beanbaguk Avatar
beanbaguk
11 minutes ago at 09:04 am
The comments on the iPod launch aged well…. ???
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sjsharksfan12 Avatar
sjsharksfan12
6 minutes ago at 09:09 am
Happy Birthday

You guys do a good job, and I enjoy the podcast.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
addamas Avatar
addamas
5 minutes ago at 09:10 am
Wow, finally a thread without clickbait
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General Apps Messages

Apple Announces 'Groundbreaking' New Security Protocol for iMessage

Wednesday February 21, 2024 6:00 am PST by
Apple today announced a new post-quantum cryptographic protocol for iMessage called PQ3. Apple says this "groundbreaking" and "state-of-the-art" protocol provides "extensive defenses against even highly sophisticated quantum attacks." Apple believes the PQ3 protocol's protections "surpass those in all other widely deployed messaging apps," according to its blog post:Today we are announcing...
Read Full Article178 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

Six Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday February 22, 2024 4:20 am PST by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article97 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.4 Will Add These New Features to Your iPhone

Monday February 19, 2024 6:52 am PST by
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU and Apple Podcasts transcripts. The update also adds new emoji and includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More details about the new...
Read Full Article
iPhone Notch

Apple Explored These Notch and Dynamic Island Designs for iPhones

Friday February 23, 2024 2:05 pm PST by
With the iPhone 14 Pro models in 2022, Apple introduced the Dynamic Island, which can morph and expand to display system alerts, sports scores, and a variety of other information. The feature makes the space surrounding the front camera and Face ID sensors useful compared to the notch on older iPhone models. Apple explored a variety of ideas for the iPhone's notch area over the years before...
Read Full Article96 comments
Oled iPads and MackBook Pro Notch

Apple's OLED Roadmap: New iPad Mini, Foldable iPad Pro, and More

Wednesday February 21, 2024 5:29 am PST by
Apple is planning to launch at least nine new devices with OLED displays across the iPad and MacBook product lines, according to an updated forecast from research firm Omdia that sets out the company's plans in detail. As widely rumored, Apple's push to transition to OLED will apparently be jump-started by the release of new 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro models this year. The displays will...
Read Full Article54 comments
Next Generation CarPlay Porsche 1

Apple Launching Next-Generation CarPlay This Year With These New Features

Wednesday February 21, 2024 2:03 pm PST by
Apple recently updated its website to confirm that the first vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut "in 2024." This wording is shown on Apple's regional websites for the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and many other countries. The iOS 17.4 beta includes code-level references to eight new CarPlay apps:Auto Settings: This app will let you manage paired iPhones...
Read Full Article
cracked glass vision pro

Handful of Apple Vision Pro Units Develop Identical Crack in Cover Glass

Friday February 23, 2024 4:46 am PST by
A small number of Apple Vision Pro owners have claimed that their headsets developed a hairline crack down the middle of the front cover glass, despite having never been dropped or mishandled. Photo of hairline crack in Vision Pro front glass (credit: Reddit user Inphenite) The first report was posted in the subreddit /r/VisionPro about 18 days ago, and several more have appeared in the last...
Read Full Article250 comments