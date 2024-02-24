Steve Jobs Would Have Celebrated His 69th Birthday Today

Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs was born on February 24, 1955, so today would have marked his 69th birthday had he not passed away in 2011 at the age of 56.



Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded Apple in 1976 to produce the very first Apple computers, revolutionizing the personal computer and building up to one of the most famous commercial launches in history, the Macintosh, in 1984. He was ousted from the company just a year later, but returned in 1997 as a floundering Apple purchased Jobs' follow-up company NeXT to serve as the future basis of the Mac operating system.

Apple was reinvigorated with Jobs back at the helm and Jony Ive leading a team generating iconic design after iconic design. The duo oversaw not only a rebirth of the Mac but the creation of a number of other revolutionary products and services, most notably including the iPod and of course the iPhone. Under Jobs' leadership from 1997 until his 2011 death from cancer, Apple went from a company on the brink of failure to one of the biggest tech companies in the world.

As he always does, Apple CEO Tim Cook paid tribute to Jobs on Twitter today.