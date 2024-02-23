Testing Belkin's Auto-Tracking Stand Pro With DockKit
Belkin recently came out with the Auto-Tracking Stand Pro for capturing video, and while there are several other similar products with video tracking on the market, we thought we'd test Belkin's because it brings something new - support for DockKit.
DockKit is a feature that provides automated subject tracking technology through the iPhone
itself, which means the Stand Pro is the most advanced of the movement tracking stands on the market. Note that the Stand Pro is only for capturing video - it doesn't work with still photos.
The Stand Pro can follow you on camera as you move around a room, offering 360 degrees of panning and 90 degrees of tilting for video calls and recording content. It is compatible with both the front and rear cameras of the iPhone and can be used in either vertical or landscape orientation.
The Stand Pro requires an iPhone 12 or later with MagSafe, because it uses a magnetic attachment to hold the iPhone in place. Pairing to an iPhone is done through NFC, and then the Stand Pro can be used with any app that needs the camera. It works with FaceTime, Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, and more, and turning it on and off is as simple as pushing the single button on the device.
With a built-in battery, the Stand Pro can work for up to five hours so it can be used anywhere. When it is plugged in, it can charge a MagSafe iPhone at up to 15W. Belkin includes a five foot USB-C cable and 30W power adapter.
The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is available from Belkin for $180.
