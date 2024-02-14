Apple Removes HomePod SharePlay Feature From iOS 17.4 and tvOS 17.4 Betas
Apple has pulled the Apple Music SharePlay feature that it was testing for the HomePod and Apple TV in the iOS 17.4 and tvOS 17.4 betas, which suggests the option may not be available when the updates are released in March.
The first betas of tvOS 17.4 and iOS 17.4 enabled SharePlay music controls on both the HomePod and the Apple TV, but as of the second beta, the functionality has been removed.
SharePlay is a feature that allows users to watch television, listen to music, use apps, and play games together over FaceTime, but Apple has been expanding the feature. In iOS 17, SharePlay was added to CarPlay, allowing everyone in the car to contribute songs to a shared playlist.
On the HomePod and the Apple TV, the SharePlay feature allowed users to generate a QR code (on the iPhone for HomePod) that could be scanned to give friends and family members the option to play songs on the device. The HomePod or Apple TV owner was required to have an Apple Music subscription, but those contributing content simply needed the Music app without a subscription.
It is not clear if Apple will return the SharePlay feature to the HomePod or Apple TV ahead of the launch of the iOS 17.4 and tvOS 17.4 updates, but so far, SharePlay has been missing from the past two beta releases.
iOS 17.4 and tvOS 17.4 are set to come out in March.
(Thanks, Hidde!)
Popular Stories
In 2021, Apple introduced a feature that lets residents of participating U.S. states add their driver's license or ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Unfortunately, states have been slow to adopt the feature since it was first announced in September 2021, with IDs in the Wallet app only available ...
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. More...
Well-known talk show host Jon Stewart today confirmed that Apple canceled his Apple TV+ series "The Problem with Jon Stewart" over content concerns. In a discussion with CBS Mornings (via Variety), Stewart said that Apple did not want him to "say things" that might get him into trouble. I wanted a place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. I thought I was going to do it...
Now that Apple has launched its Vision Pro headset, we can shift our attention towards what is next on the company's agenda for the year. As usual, March should be a busy time for Apple, as it is expected to release new MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and iPad Air models during the month. In a recent press release, Apple also confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March. Below, we recap what...
The iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature the longest-ever battery life offered in an iPhone, according to rumors detailing some of the upcoming high-end iPhone's improvements coming out of Korea. Citing supply chain sources in a post last week, the Naver user known as "yeux1122" corroborates a series of rumors about the iPhone 16 Pro, such as its display size increase from 6.1- to 6.3-inches....
Realizing the Apple Vision Pro headset's "ideal form" could take four successive generations of the device, some people in Apple's Vision Products Group believe. That's according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the feeling amongst some of the team working on Apple's headset is that there is much work to do before the...
Top Rated Comments
they should prioritize their work resources.