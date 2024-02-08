Apple Redesigns iCloud App for Windows

by

Apple this week rolled out its redesigned iCloud app for Windows, touting a range of new features and improvements to enhance the user experience (via TechCrunch).

iCloud General Feature
The latest update to the iCloud for Windows app brings an all-new design, an easier-to-use onboarding and setup process, syncing status, support for physical security keys for Apple ID sign-in, photos syncing performance improvements, fewer sign-in prompts, and fixes for problems with contacts and calendar syncing with Outlook.

iCloud for Windows redesign
The ‌iCloud‌ for Windows app is available to download from the Microsoft app store for free on Windows 10 and Windows 11. Existing users simply need to update the app to obtain the new design and improvements.

Yesterday, Apple launched individual Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices apps for Windows machines. The new apps are intended to replace functionality previously only offered iTunes, but the original app is still required to access podcasts and audiobooks.

Tags: iCloud, Windows, iCloud for Windows
Related Forum: Apple Music, Apple Pay/Card, iCloud, Fitness+

Top Rated Comments

stefanovago Avatar
stefanovago
11 minutes ago at 05:46 am
The old version never worked properly. Let’s see how this one works.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17

Apple Releasing iOS 17.4 in March With These New Features and Changes

Sunday February 4, 2024 8:56 am PST by
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. Apple's pres...
Read Full Article133 comments
General iOS 17 Feature Orange Purple

Apple Preparing iOS 17.3.1 Update for iPhone

Monday February 5, 2024 3:51 pm PST by
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.3.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software version in our website's analytics logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.2.1, so there is a good chance that Apple will follow through with releasing iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.3.1...
Read Full Article50 comments
iPad Pro OLED Feature 2

OLED iPad Pro Price Hikes May Be Lower Than Early Reports Suggested

Tuesday February 6, 2024 3:52 am PST by
Apple's price increases for its upcoming iPad Pro models with OLED displays could be up to $160, which is substantially lower than early reports have predicted, claims DigiTimes. Apple's current 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch model with a mini-LED display starts at $1,099. Previous reports have claimed that the pricing for the next-generation 11-inch ‌OLED ‌iPad‌ ...
Read Full Article135 comments
iOS 18 Mock Feature Baubles

iOS 18 Potentially 'Biggest' Update in iPhone's History

Tuesday February 6, 2024 12:32 pm PST by
iOS 18 has the potential to be the "biggest" software update in the iPhone's history, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," wrote Gurman, in the Q&A section of his Power On newsletter last week. Gurman said he plans to share more details...
Read Full Article
Vision Pro Airplane

Videos: Apple Vision Pro Tested for Work, Gaming, Flying, and Sports

Monday February 5, 2024 7:08 am PST by
Apple Vision Pro launched in the U.S. on Friday, and there are already several YouTube videos that demonstrate using the headset for remote work, gaming, in-flight entertainment, watching sports, and more. We have rounded up these videos below. If you want to experience the Vision Pro for yourself, you can book an appointment for a free Vision Pro demo at any Apple Store in the U.S. on...
Read Full Article130 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2 Colors

Apple Testing Slim Camera Bump Design for Base Model iPhone 16

Tuesday February 6, 2024 2:38 pm PST by
Over the course of the last few months, Apple has been experimenting with different camera bump designs for the standard iPhone 16 models. We outlined three of Apple's prototype designs back in December, but now Apple has shifted focus once again. Apple's latest prototype features a vertical camera arrangement with a pill-shaped raised surface, and we've created a series of mockups based...
Read Full Article118 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Right Side Feature

iPhone 16's New 'Capture Button' Rumored to Emulate High-End Camera Functionality

Tuesday February 6, 2024 6:06 am PST by
The iPhone 16 lineup's new Capture Button will be able to detect multiple levels of pressure to emulate a two-step shutter button from dedicated digital cameras, according to a Weibo leaker. MacRumors was first to reveal the presence of a new button on the iPhone 16 models called the "Capture Button" last year. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman remarked that the Capture Button will be able to record...
Read Full Article78 comments