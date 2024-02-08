Apple Redesigns iCloud App for Windows

Apple this week rolled out its redesigned iCloud app for Windows, touting a range of new features and improvements to enhance the user experience (via TechCrunch).



The latest update to the iCloud for Windows app brings an all-new design, an easier-to-use onboarding and setup process, syncing status, support for physical security keys for Apple ID sign-in, photos syncing performance improvements, fewer sign-in prompts, and fixes for problems with contacts and calendar syncing with Outlook.



The ‌iCloud‌ for Windows app is available to download from the Microsoft app store for free on Windows 10 and Windows 11. Existing users simply need to update the app to obtain the new design and improvements.

Yesterday, Apple launched individual Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices apps for Windows machines. The new apps are intended to replace functionality previously only offered iTunes, but the original app is still required to access podcasts and audiobooks.