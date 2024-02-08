Apple Redesigns iCloud App for Windows

Apple this week rolled out its redesigned iCloud app for Windows, touting a range of new features and improvements to enhance the user experience (via TechCrunch).
The latest update to the iCloud for Windows app brings an all-new design, an easier-to-use onboarding and setup process, syncing status, support for physical security keys for Apple ID sign-in, photos syncing performance improvements, fewer sign-in prompts, and fixes for problems with contacts and calendar syncing with Outlook.
The iCloud for Windows app is available to download from the Microsoft app store for free on Windows 10 and Windows 11. Existing users simply need to update the app to obtain the new design and improvements.
Yesterday, Apple launched individual Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices apps for Windows machines. The new apps are intended to replace functionality previously only offered iTunes, but the original app is still required to access podcasts and audiobooks.
Apple last month confirmed that iOS 17.4 will be released in March, and the update includes several new features and changes for the iPhone. Key new features in iOS 17.4 include major App Store changes in the EU, Apple Podcasts transcripts, SharePlay for the HomePod, and new emoji. The update also includes preparations for the launch of next-generation CarPlay later this year. Apple's pres...
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.3.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software version in our website's analytics logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, ranging from iOS 17.0.3 to iOS 17.2.1, so there is a good chance that Apple will follow through with releasing iOS 17.3.1. iOS 17.3.1...
Apple's price increases for its upcoming iPad Pro models with OLED displays could be up to $160, which is substantially lower than early reports have predicted, claims DigiTimes. Apple's current 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $799, while the 12.9-inch model with a mini-LED display starts at $1,099. Previous reports have claimed that the pricing for the next-generation 11-inch OLED iPad ...
iOS 18 has the potential to be the "biggest" software update in the iPhone's history, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. "I'm told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates — if not the biggest — in the company's history," wrote Gurman, in the Q&A section of his Power On newsletter last week. Gurman said he plans to share more details...
Apple Vision Pro launched in the U.S. on Friday, and there are already several YouTube videos that demonstrate using the headset for remote work, gaming, in-flight entertainment, watching sports, and more. We have rounded up these videos below. If you want to experience the Vision Pro for yourself, you can book an appointment for a free Vision Pro demo at any Apple Store in the U.S. on...
Over the course of the last few months, Apple has been experimenting with different camera bump designs for the standard iPhone 16 models. We outlined three of Apple's prototype designs back in December, but now Apple has shifted focus once again. Apple's latest prototype features a vertical camera arrangement with a pill-shaped raised surface, and we've created a series of mockups based...
The iPhone 16 lineup's new Capture Button will be able to detect multiple levels of pressure to emulate a two-step shutter button from dedicated digital cameras, according to a Weibo leaker. MacRumors was first to reveal the presence of a new button on the iPhone 16 models called the "Capture Button" last year. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman remarked that the Capture Button will be able to record...
